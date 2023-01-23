Capstone LLC Publishes The Most Underappreciated Developments in Healthcare for 2023

Evolving policy approaches to healthcare, including federal policies affecting Medicaid, payments to hospitals, physicians fees, home health care, medical devices, and lab testing will have significant implications for investors and companies in the US in 2023.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC is sharing its annual outlook on the most underappreciated policy developments that will play a big role in how 2023 shapes up for investors and companies in the healthcare sector.

(PRNewsfoto/Capstone LLC) (PRNewswire)

Capstone believes congressional healthcare policy in 2023 will be driven by lawmakers' efforts to stave off a series of cuts in payments to providers, hospitals, and home health facilities. The curtailment of pandemic-era support programs will lead to massive cuts to Medicaid enrollment, removing millions of people from the program's rolls. Hospitals serving patients with Medicaid or without insurance face billions of dollars of cuts. Physician fees will continue to be a contentious issue. Congress delayed statutory pay-as-you-go cuts from 2023 to 2025 in the end-of-year spending bill. Congress will have to act towards the end of 2024 to continue to avoid a 4% reduction across Medicare payment systems. Makers of durable medical equipment will face pressure as reliance on competitive bidding rises, with the risk of payment reductions highest for product categories which have not previously been included in that process. And now, with COVID-19 receding, clinical laboratories are likely to see cuts resume.

Please access the following link to read Capstone's outlook on developments for 2023:

For more information contact Cordell Eddings Phone at (202) 350-4700 or E-mail: news@capstonedc.com

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC, London, and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.

Contact: Daniel Kruger, Capstone

Phone: 202-350-4700

Email: news@capstonedc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAPSTONE LLC