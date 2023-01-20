iRocket Appoints Blake Larson to Board of Directors

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20, 2023, the Board of Directors of Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket) has appointed Blake Larson as a director.

Blake Larson joins the Board following a distinguished 40-year career with Orbital ATK and Northrop Grumman. Blake recently retired from Northrop Grumman as the Corporate Vice President and the President of its Space Sector. Northrop Grumman is a space and launch systems provider served national security, civil and commercial customers, and solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense, and cyberspace and has 90,000 employees worldwide, with $35 billion in annual revenue.

At Northrop Grumman, Larson oversaw the strategy, capture, design, build and delivery of civil and defense-related space systems to customers around the world both as a prime contractor and as a supplier. Space Systems products include launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; satellites, spacecraft, and associated components and services; and payload and ground systems.

Larson served as the chief operating officer of Orbital ATK prior to Northrop Grumman's acquisition of the company in 2018. Prior to the Orbital ATK merger, he held numerous senior leadership positions at ATK including senior vice president and president of the Aerospace Group, executive vice president of Space Systems and Mission Systems, senior vice president and president of Advanced Propulsion and Space Systems, vice president and general manager of Composites, and executive vice president of Ordnance and Ground Systems. He also held positions as president of ATK Precision Fuze Company, and president of ATK Power Sources Company and led the company's Precision Weapons business segment.

Throughout his career at Northrop Grumman, Orbital ATK, ATK, and Honeywell, Larson has held numerous management positions of increasing responsibility in systems engineering, electrical design, software design and test, and system test equipment.

"We are honored to have Blake join our board," said iRocket Chief Executive Officer Asad Malik. "His impressive leadership and 40 years of experience across the Aerospace business is remarkable and will help iRocket's board with strategy, and growth in the launch sector."

Larson earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology and a master's degree in management of technology from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

About iRocket

Founded in 2018, Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket), is proud to be the first fully autonomous, Reusable Small Launch vehicle manufacturer, utilizing 3D printing and additive manufacturing. With an innovative design, our focus is on reliability and rapid low-cost access to space. We are ready to pave the way for innovations in the space industry by addressing the various inefficiencies that currently exist. With our proprietary reusable engine technology, iRocket is well-equipped to be the small launch service provider of choice. We hope you'll join our journey.

