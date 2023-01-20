InventHelp Inventor Develops New Farm Gate Attachment for Easy Use (JMT-208)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a farmer and needed an easier way to open and close a metal rail gate," said an inventor, from Bryan, Ohio, "so I invented the EASY WHEEL. My design eliminates heavy lifting and it would help take pressure off of the gate hinge hardware."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a self-contained wheel assembly for attachment to any existing farm or pen gate. In doing so, it offers ease in opening and closing the gate. It also eliminates the need for heavy gate lifting maneuvers. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for farms, ranches, hog industry business owners, and other rural properties. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp