Stillwater in St. Johns, Florida Named Most Innovative New Golf Course by Sports Illustrated

ST. JOHNS, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stillwater Golf and Country Club, the hallmark of Lennar's 549-home active adult gated community in St. Johns, Florida, was named a top 10 most notable golf course to open in 2022 by Sports Illustrated. Recognized as the "Most Innovative Course Design," Stillwater is the first new 18-hole layout in Northeast Florida in 20 years.

The unique course design is challenging and fun, allowing for short rounds, traditional rounds or anything in between.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Sports Illustrated. It shows how special Stillwater is and the value we provide our homeowners," said Matt Devereaux, Lennar Regional Vice President. "The unique course design is challenging and fun, allowing for short rounds, traditional rounds or anything in between. It's one of the many amenities, like our Toptracer technology, that set Stillwater apart from any other community."

Designed by renowned architect Bobby Weed, Stillwater's 18-hole routing includes "loops" of three, six, nine and twelve holes that start and finish near the clubhouse, giving members the freedom to play as their time allows. Players can also enjoy Stillwater's 16-acre practice facility year-round, with lighted driving range and covered hitting bays equipped with Toptracer Range.

Additional Stillwater community amenities available only to residents include a clubhouse with an on-site restaurant and pro shop, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, and pickleball and tennis courts. The community caters to active adult residents with featured events promoting a social lifestyle.

The Sports Illustrated editorial team "solicited feedback from architects, PGA professionals, superintendents and other industry insiders" to arrive at the top 10 courses to open in 2022. Read the full review here .

Stillwater golf club membership comes included with home purchase. To learn more visit StillwaterGCC.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through Lennar Mortgage Finance, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Lennar Ventures drives Lennar Corporation's technology and innovation strategies. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

