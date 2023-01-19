OmniTRAX Names Lucy Grasso Vice President of Business Strategy

Promotion blends expanded strategy development with expanded operational responsibilities

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniTRAX, a comprehensive supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions partner – and the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group – has promoted Lucy Grasso to Vice President of Business Strategy. In her expanded new role, Grasso will lead OmniTRAX's internal business strategy and ESG initiatives, while continuing to manage OmniTRAX's Network Operations Center.

OmniTRAX, one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, names Lucy Grasso Vice President of Strategy (PRNewswire)

"As one of the fastest growing railroads in North America, OmniTRAX continues to expand our reach and customer base,' said OmniTRAX President and Chief Operating Officer Sergio Sabatini. "Sustained growth requires a strong leadership team to support our expansion, identify opportunities, and engage our team to achieve our goals. Lucy has demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify opportunities that make us stronger and collaboratively engage stakeholders. She's been an integral part of our senior operations team and this expanded role leverages her strengths."

Reporting to OmniTRAX President and Chief Operating Officer Sergio Sabatini, Grasso's new internal business strategy responsibility will also include extensive collaboration with OmniTRAX Senior Vice President of Strategy, Nathan Brown.

"With dynamic new company projects across North America, it's a really exciting time at OmniTRAX," said Lucy Grasso. "I'm looking forward to helping the leadership team identify strategic opportunities that enable continued operational excellence and industry-leading service performance our partners rely on each day."

Lucy Grasso joined OmniTRAX in 2016. Grasso's diversified operational tenure encompasses management of the company's right-of-way real estate portfolio, continuous improvement and operations strategy management, interim safety responsibility lead, and team lead for OmniTRAX's Network Operations Center. Her new responsibilities are effective immediately.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 41 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OmniTRAX