INTRODUCING ASPEN HOSPITALITY

ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years ago, Aspen Skiing Company, a leading operator of ski resorts in North America, introduced its hospitality division, The Little Nell Hotel Group. Today, the group has been rebranded as Aspen Hospitality to reflect the scale and breadth of this growing division.

The Colorado-based company, is expanding The Little Nell and Limelight Hotel brands, which are currently located in mountain resort communities, into new urban and resort communities. Aspen Hospitality is bolstered by the Aspen Snowmass brand, which brings decades of unmatched experience operating in the ski and hospitality industries.

In tandem, Alinio Azevedo has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Hospitality, from his most recent leadership role as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for the Company. Azevedo specializes in the development, financing, operation and asset management of the hotels and clubs that make up Aspen Hospitality's portfolio. Under Alinio's leadership, Aspen Hospitality will continue to pursue opportunities for further expansion into new markets including coastal and urban destinations.

Aspen Hospitality's current list of owned and operated hotels, residences and private clubs includes:

The Little Nell – Aspen, Colo (Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel)

Residences at The Little Nell – Aspen, Colo.

Limelight Hotel Aspen – Aspen, Colo.

Limelight Hotel Snowmass – Snowmass, Colo.

Limelight Hotel Ketchum - Near Sun Valley, Idaho

The ASPENX Mountain Club – Summit of Aspen Mountain , Aspen, Colo.

The Snowmass Mountain Club – Base Village, Snowmass, Colo.

Aspen Hospitality will open several new properties in the coming years with the following properties currently under development:

Limelight Hotel & Residences Mammoth – Mammoth, Calif. – estimated opening - late 2024

Limelight Hotel Boulder – Boulder, Colo. – estimated opening - early 2025

Additional properties in the pipeline will to be announced soon.

"Over the years, our family has invested a great deal of thought and research into the expansion of the company's hospitality division, exploring markets throughout the U.S.," said Jim Crown, Owner and Managing Partner, Aspen Skiing Company. "Our first property, The Little Nell, has been one of the most celebrated luxury hotels in the country since opening in 1989 and we are actively pursuing opportunities to introduce additional Little Nell properties in the near future. Since the opening of Limelight Hotel Aspen more than a decade ago, Limelight Hotels have redefined the concept of elevated casual services and amenities in ski resorts and towns. We are now expanding the Limelight portfolio to also include urban destinations, creating basecamps in the places our guests want to explore. We look forward to continuing to grow the Limelight brand and expanding our offerings to new markets and guests."

"I am truly honored to take on my new role of Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Hospitality as we usher in a new era," says Alinio Azevedo. "Our focus has been on carefully growing our coveted brands into supply-constrained markets where we can make a difference with our experience in connecting our hotels and private clubs to the communities where they operate. The next few years will bring many new opportunities for our guests and team members and I could not be more thrilled to lead the team on this journey."

For development and/or acquisition opportunities related to Aspen Hospitality, please contact Andy Reed, Vice President Investment, Aspen Hospitality - areed@aspenhospitality.co.

