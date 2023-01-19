IEQ Capital Welcomes Stone Point Capital as Strategic Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEQ Capital, LLC ("IEQ"), a leading independent wealth management firm and alternative investment solutions provider in the U.S. with over $18.3 billion in RAUM, announced today a strategic minority growth investment from funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC ("Stone Point"), a leading private equity firm focused on investing in businesses within the global financial services industry.

Founded in 2019, IEQ provides its clients with a combination of high-touch wealth advisory and family office services, and a demonstrated approach to sourcing, negotiating, and structuring a range of public and private investment solutions designed to meet clients' needs. In conjunction with continued strong, organic growth, this partnership aims to accelerate IEQ's quest to transform traditional wealth management through a differentiated investment platform, idea-origination, and the ability to connect, communicate and collaborate with its clients.

Stone Point has been a lending partner of IEQ since 2021, and today's announcement of a minority equity growth investment represents a natural evolution of the relationship between the two firms. Stone Point brings over 25 years of investing experience in the financial services industry with deep knowledge in wealth management and asset management, having committed approximately $6 billion of capital across more than 30 companies in the sector.

"We are delighted and humbled to grow our relationship with Stone Point" said IEQ Co-CEO and Founder Alan Zafran. "As opportunity seekers, we continually look for ways to deepen our investment platform and enhance our family office client experience. The partnership with Stone Point is an opportunity to advance these efforts, continue investing in technology and value-adding infrastructure, and to broaden our national footprint in service of our clients with support from a highly respected and deeply experienced team."

Jim Carey, Managing Director of Stone Point, said, "We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with IEQ. We have known the leadership team for many years, and we strongly believe they are building a differentiated wealth management platform. We look forward to continuing to support IEQ in its next stage of growth."

In connection with this transaction, Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor, and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to IEQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also provided advice to IEQ. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Stone Point.

About IEQ

IEQ Capital, an SEC-registered investment adviser, was founded in 2019 following the team's success with their predecessor firm Luminous Capital, which brought them together from a mix of rich company history and investment experience. IEQ has been named a top Investment Advisory firm by Barron's for the last 2 years and provides curated wealth management, asset management, and financial planning services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. For more information, please visit https://ieqcapital.com/.

The awards listed are not an endorsement of any third party to invest with IEQ and are not indicative of future performance. Investors should not rely on awards for any purpose and should conduct their own review prior to investing. Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms is an independent listing produced annually by Barron's (September 2022).

About Stone Point

Stone Point is an investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with more than $40 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in a number of alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds. Stone Point also manages both liquid and private credit funds and managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports our firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.stonepoint.com/

