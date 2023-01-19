Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
GLOBAL COMPUTING ASSOCIATION NAMES 57 FELLOWS FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTIONS THAT PROPEL TECHNOLOGY TODAY

Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Luminaries Recognized for Work in Areas Including Cryptography, Graphics, Machine Learning, Software, and Robotics

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, has named 57 of its members ACM Fellows for wide-ranging and fundamental contributions in disciplines including cybersecurity, human-computer interaction, mobile computing, and recommender systems among many other areas. The accomplishments of the 2022 ACM Fellows make possible the computing technologies we use every day.

In keeping with ACM’s global reach, the 2022 Fellows represent universities, corporations, and research centers in Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States.(PRNewswire)
The ACM Fellows program recognizes the top 1% of ACM Members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and/or outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community. Fellows are nominated by their peers, with nominations reviewed by a distinguished selection committee.

"Computing's most important advances are often the result of a collection of many individual contributions, which build upon and complement each other," explained ACM President Yannis Ioannidis. "But each individual contribution is an essential link in the chain. The ACM Fellows program is a way to recognize the women and men whose hard work and creativity happens inconspicuously but drives our field. In selecting a new class of ACM Fellows each year, we also hope that learning about these leaders might inspire our wider membership with insights for their own work."

In keeping with ACM's global reach, the 2022 Fellows represent universities, corporations, and research centers in Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States.

Additional information about the 2022 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows website.

2022 ACM Fellows

Maneesh Agrawala

Stanford University

For contributions to visual communication through computer graphics, human-computer interaction, and information visualization

Anima Anandkumar

California Institute of Technology

For contributions to tensor methods for probabilistic models and neural operators

David Atienza Alonso

EPFL

For contributions to the design of high-performance integrated systems and ultra-low power edge circuits and architectures

Boaz Barak

Harvard University

For contributions to theoretical computer science, in particular cryptography and computational complexity, and service to the theory community

Michel Beaudouin-Lafon

Université Paris-Saclay

For contributions to human-computer interaction, instrumental interaction and generative theory, and community leadership

Peter Boncz

Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica (CWI), Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

For contributions to the design of columnar, main-memory, and vectorized database systems

Luis H. Ceze University of Washington

For contributions to developing new architectures and programming systems for emerging applications and computing technologies

Ranveer Chandra

Microsoft

For contributions to software-defined wireless networking and applications to agriculture and rural broadband

Nitesh Chawla

University of Notre Dame

For contributions to machine learning research for imbalanced data, graphs, and interdisciplinary innovations

Ed H. Chi

Google

For contributions to machine learning and data mining techniques for social computing and recommender systems

Corinna Cortes

Google

For theoretical and practical contributions to machine learning, industrial leadership, and service to the field

Bill Curtis

CAST Software/ Consortium for Information and Software Quality (CISQ)

For contributions to software process, software measurement, and human factors in software engineering

Constantinos Daskalakis

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

For fundamental contributions to algorithmic game theory, mechanism design, sublinear algorithms, and theoretical machine learning

Kalyanmoy Deb

Michigan State University

For technical contributions in evolutionary multi-objective optimization algorithms and multi-criterion decision support

Bronis R. de Supinski

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

For contributions to the design of large-scale systems and their programming systems and software

Sebastian Elbaum

University of Virginia

For contributions to the analysis and testing of evolving systems and robotic systems

Yuguang "Michael" Fang

City University of Hong Kong

For contributions to wireless networks and mobile computing

Kevin Fu

Northeastern University

For contributions to computer security, and especially to the secure engineering of medical devices

Craig Gotsman

New Jersey Institute of Technology

For contributions to computer graphics, geometry processing, and visual computing

Ahmed E. Hassan

Queen's University

For contributions to the quality assurance of large-scale software systems

Abdelsalam (Sumi) Helal
University of Florida

For contributions to mobile and pervasive computing, and their applications in graceful aging and accessibility

Jörg Henkel

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology For contributions to hardware/software co-design of power and thermal efficient embedded computing

Manuel V. Hermenegildo

Universidad Politecnica de Madrid & IMDEA SW Institute

For contributions to program analysis, verification, parallelism, logic programming, and the IMDEA Software Institute

Michael Hicks

University of Maryland, Amazon Web Services

For contributions to programming language design and implementation, program analysis, and software security

Torsten Hoefler

ETH Zurich

For foundational contributions to High-Performance Computing and the application of HPC techniques to machine learning

Jason Hong

Carnegie Mellon University

For contributions to ubiquitous computing and to usable privacy and security

Sandy Irani

University of California, Irvine

For contributions to the theory of online algorithms and quantum complexity theory

Hiroshi Ishii

MIT Media Lab

For contributions to tangible user interfaces and to human-computer interaction

Alfons Kemper

Technical University of Munich For contributions to database management system technology

Samir Khuller
Northwestern University
For contributions to algorithm design with real-world implications and for mentoring and community-building

Farinaz Koushanfar

University of California, San Diego

For contributions to secure computing and privacy-preserving machine learning

C.-C. Jay Kuo

University of Southern California
For contributions to technologies, applications, and mentorship in visual computing

Hang Li

Bytedance

For contributions to machine learning for search and dialogue

Jimmy Lin

University of Waterloo

For contributions to question answering, information retrieval, and natural language processing

Radu Marculescu
The University of Texas at Austin

For contributions to low-power and communication-based design of embedded systems

Hong Mei

Peking University

For contributions to software engineering research and translation, and establishing research standards in China

David M. Mount

University of Maryland at College Park

For contributions to algorithms and data structures for geometric data analysis and retrieval

Gonzalo Navarro

University of Chile

For theoretical and practical contributions to the fields of text searching and compact data structures

Rafael Pass Cornell University, Tel-Aviv University

For contributions to the foundations of cryptography

Marc Pollefeys

ETH Zurich, Microsoft

For contributions to geometric computer vision and applications to AR/VR/MR, robotics, and autonomous vehicles

Alex Pothen

Purdue University

For contributions to and leadership in combinatorial scientific computing

Moinuddin Qureshi

Georgia Institute of Technology
For contributions to memory hierarchy design

Ashutosh Sabharwal

Rice University

For the invention of full-duplex wireless and open-source wireless research platforms

Timothy Sherwood

University of California, Santa Barbara

For contributions to computer system security and performance analysis

Stefano Soatto

University of California, Los Angeles For contributions to the foundations and applications of visual geometry and visual representations learning

John T. Stasko

Georgia Institute of Technology

For contributions to the design, analysis, usage, and evaluation of software and information visualization

Zhendong Su

ETH Zurich

For contributions to software testing and analysis

Gary J. Sullivan

Microsoft

For contributions to video and image compression and leadership in its standardization

Jaime Teevan

Microsoft

For contributions to human-computer interaction, information retrieval, and productivity

Kentaro Toyama University of Michigan

For contributions to the innovation and critique of digital technology for socio-economic development and social justice

Rene Vidal

Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania

For contributions to subspace clustering and motion segmentation in computer vision

Eric Xing

Carnegie Mellon University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence

For contributions to algorithms, architectures, and applications in machine learning

Dong Yu

Tencent

For contributions in speech processing and deep learning applications

Yizhou Yu

University of Hong Kong

For contributions to computer graphics and computer vision

Haitao (Heather) Zheng

The University of Chicago
For contributions to wireless networking and mobile computing

Wenwu Zhu

Tsinghua University

For contributions to multimedia networking and network representation

Denis Zorin

New York University

For contributions to computer graphics, geometry processing, and scientific computing


About ACM

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting computing educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM strengthens the computing profession's collective voice through strong leadership, promotion of the highest standards, and recognition of technical excellence. ACM supports the professional growth of its members by providing opportunities for life-long learning, career development, and professional networking.

About the ACM Recognition Program

The ACM Fellows program, initiated in 1993, celebrates the exceptional contributions of the leading members in the computing field. To be selected as an ACM Fellow, a candidate's accomplishments are expected to place him or her among the top 1% of ACM members. These individuals have helped to enlighten researchers, developers, practitioners, and end users of information technology throughout the world. The ACM Distinguished Member program, initiated in 2006, recognizes those members with at least 15 years of professional experience who have made significant accomplishments or achieved a significant impact on the computing field. ACM Distinguished Membership recognizes up to 10% of ACM's top members. The ACM Senior Member program, also initiated in 2006, includes members with at least 10 years of professional experience who have demonstrated performance that sets them apart from their peers through technical leadership, technical contributions, and professional contributions. ACM Senior Member status recognizes the top 25% of ACM Professional Members. The new ACM Fellows, Distinguished Members, and Senior Members join a list of eminent colleagues to whom ACM and its members look for guidance and leadership in computing and information technology.

