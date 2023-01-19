Givex to Exhibit Uptix Stored Value Solution and Mobile Patron Portal at International Ticketing Association (Intix) Conference and Exhibition from January 24 to 26, 2023

Intix attendees can learn more about Givex's solutions to excite fans, drive revenue and provide data and insights to drive business decisions

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is pleased to announce its participation in the International Ticketing Association (Intix) Conference and Exhibition from January 24 to 26, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Seattle.

At Booth #607, Givex will exhibit its Uptix stored value solution, used by teams in the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS and college teams, including loaded tickets, contactless payment, gift cards and POS. Uptix delivers the ultimate fan experience with strategic in-game promotions, and analytical CRM, helping stadiums and entertainment venues interact with fans on site to increase engagement and drive concession revenue.

The Givex team is also excited to offer a sneak peek into how its updated mobile Patron Portal works. Using their account on the Uptix Patron Portal, fans can instantly add value to tickets for specific times, dates, or events, as well as divide and manage value on multiple tickets. Companies can utilize the Patron Portal for corporate tickets, and manage and move value so VIP guests have more spending power.

"We are eager to show Intix attendees how our Uptix and Patron Portal solutions can surprise and delight ticket holders, as well as drive additional spending at the venue," said Debbi Blackburn, VP Business Development at Givex. "Our solutions excite fans and provide venues with the data needed to make business decisions and, ultimately, drive revenue."

Intix attendees will receive an insert in their conference bags that shows Uptix's ability to add stored value to a barcode or QR code. Intix attendees can check the value of their inserts by having their inserts scanned at Booth #607 and could win gift card(s) with value up to $100.

With 118,000 active locations across 100 countries, Givex offers gift cards, stored value/loaded tickets, point-of-sale system GivexPOS , loyalty programs , Kitchen Display System (KDS), GivexPay and more.

For more information about Givex and its Uptix solution, please visit www.uptix.com .

About Givex

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com .

