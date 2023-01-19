Follow Cupid's Arrow to Edible®

Enjoy up to 30% off select gifts that are promised to dazzle and delight!

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We all know Valentine's Day is the day of love, but it doesn't just have to be shared with your significant other. Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats and flowers, has gifts for any sweetie in your life. From partners to best friends to children and more, there's something for everyone on your love day list.

"At Edible, we recognize love comes in various forms. Just like no two chocolate-dipped strawberries are alike, no two relationships are quite the same," said Somia Farid Silber, President of Edible. "We have the keys to all your loved ones' hearts, before and after Valentine's Day."

From January 20 to February 10, Edible is offering up to 30% off select items for delivery and pick up.

What makes chocolate treats even better? Them arriving with fresh roses. The Valentine's Day Rose Bouquet will make your Valentine feel special. Edible's array of beautiful, blooming floral arrangements are the perfect way to say, "I love you."

The Valentine's Day Fruit Bouquet is a grand surprise decorated with heart-shaped pineapples and chocolate-covered strawberries. Edible is also introducing a Valentine's Day Collector's Box and Premium Valentine's Day Cookies that are as beautiful as they are decadent.

If you're throwing a Galentine's Day party, make sure you have a proper assortment of desserts to treat all your friends. Cupid's personal favorite is the Valentine's Day Berry Bouquet, featuring chocolate-dipped strawberries in a holiday-inspired mug and festive sprinkles. The Real Sweet, Real Love Valentine's Day Platter serves as the perfect party platter with indulgent brownies, chocolate-covered strawberries, and mini strawberry cheesecakes.

Edible will be the sweet surprise and delight throughout the month with same-day delivery and pickup at all locations. Add on a fresh flower bouquet or the plush Warmies® Sloth Hugs!

For more information or to be sweet today, visit www.edible.com.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible®, the world's largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, and fruit arrangements with over 1,000 locations worldwide. Edible has franchise opportunities available in a number of key markets in the United States and Canada. For more information about owning an Edible please visit www.edible.com.

IMAGES: Linked here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Ianiro

305.631.2283

kaitlyn@inklinkmarketing.com

View original content:

SOURCE Edible Brands