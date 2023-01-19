FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND 36TH YEAR OF CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL EARNINGS GROWTH

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $58.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to earnings of $55.34 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $0.39 for the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $234.48 million compared to $227.56 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, reflecting an increase of $6.91 million, or 3.04 percent. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.64 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.60 and $1.59, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Included in earnings for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, were (i) an increase in net interest income of $31.05 million which included a decrease in PPP loan origination fees and interest income of $24.90 million when compared to the prior year; (ii) an increase in the provision for credit losses of $18.57 million; (iii) a decrease in mortgage revenues of $14.21 million; (iv) a decrease in debit card revenues of $5.63 million and (v) a decrease in profit sharing expenses of $5.90 million.

"We are extremely pleased with both our quarterly and annual results representing our 36th consecutive year of annual earnings growth. We finished 2022 with growth in loans, excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, of $1.11 billion and growth in deposits of $439.02 million which was primarily driven by an increase of over 10,500 net new accounts during the year. During the fourth quarter, we were able to take advantage of lower interest rates on the longer part of the curve and sell $273.83 million of securities with lower yields and redeploy those dollars into our higher earning loan portfolio," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "As a result of the hard work and dedication of our board, officers and employees, we were able to overcome some significant headwinds in 2022 which included declines in PPP, mortgage and debit card revenues and increased provision expenses. In light of the continued increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, we continue to focus on loan and deposit pricing that better aligns with our competitive environment. As we enter 2023, we remain focused on serving our customers and delivering solid results while actively managing the impact of the current interest rate, regulatory and economic environments. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates." Mr. Dueser added.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $104.04 million compared to $94.81 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.36 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.32 percent for the third quarter of 2022, and 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. The growth in net interest income was driven by higher average interest-earning assets which increased to $12.32 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $11.89 billion in the same quarter a year ago, partially offset by lower PPP loan origination fees and interest income which totaled $16 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.57 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. PPP loan balances totaled $169 thousand at December 31, 2022 compared to $52.79 million at December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.08 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company's provision for credit losses the fourth quarter of 2022 continued to be driven by strong organic loan growth, increases in unfunded commitments and a slight decline in the projected economic forecast metrics. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $75.83 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("Loans"), compared to $63.47 million at December 31, 2021, or 1.18 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $12.32 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $6.44 million at December 31, 2021 due to the increase in unfunded commitments and a decline in the projected economic forecast in the Company's construction and development portfolio.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs totaled $905 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $2.28 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of Loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.38 percent at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.63 percent at December 31, 2021. Classified loans totaled $150.70 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $161.19 million at December 31, 2021.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $28.52 million compared to $34.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

Trust fees increased to $10.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $9.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by the continued increase in oil and gas revenue. At December 31, 2022 , the fair value of trust assets managed was $8.75 billion .

Service charges on deposits increased to $6.40 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $5.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by more than 10,500 net new accounts opened in 2022.

Debit card fees decreased by $3.45 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due the impact of becoming subject to regulations imposed by the Federal Reserve that limits debit card interchange revenue ("Durbin Amendment") which became effective for the Company as of July 1, 2022 , and is consistent with our prior disclosures.

Mortgage income declined to $2.90 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.27 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins as a result of the changes in interest rates.

Recoveries of interest on previously charged-off or nonaccrual loans totaled $244 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.21 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gains on sales of securities and other assets were $129 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $105 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $57.78 million compared to $61.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of the following:

Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $32.96 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $34.98 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflecting annual merit-based and market driven pay increases offset by lower mortgage compensation expenses of $1.22 million and a decrease of $2.53 million in profit sharing expenses.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 43.30 percent for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 45.84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $12.97 billion compared to $13.10 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.44 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with Loans of $5.39 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP and held-for-sale loans, Loans grew $186.41 million, or 11.82 percent during the fourth quarter of 2022, and $1.11 billion, or 20.72 percent when compared to December 31, 2021 balances. Deposits totaled $11.01 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.57 billion at December 31, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold $273.83 million of securities classified as available-for-sale with an average book yield of 3.16 percent. The proceeds from the sales of these securities were largely used to fund organic loan growth during the quarter. As of December 31, 2022, cash flows from the security portfolio of $540.28 million are projected over the next twelve months.

Shareholders' equity was $1.27 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2021, as a result of changes in other comprehensive income ("OCI") due to increasing interest rates over the last year. The unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $535.23 million at December 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss of $632.42 million at September 30, 2022, and an unrealized gain of $99.25 million at December 31, 2021.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

































































As of



2022



2021

ASSETS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Cash and due from banks $ 293,286

$ 227,298

$ 242,665

$ 203,187

$ 205,053

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

37,392



138,484



222,899



394,566



323,535

Investment securities

5,474,359



5,745,443



6,215,036



6,502,495



6,573,179

Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans

6,441,699



6,255,286



5,876,281



5,550,430



5,336,179

PPP loans

169



202



2,301



15,739



52,793

Total loans, held-for-investment

6,441,868



6,255,488



5,878,582



5,566,169



5,388,972

Allowance for credit losses

(75,834)



(74,108)



(71,932)



(66,913)



(63,465)

Net loans, held-for-investment

6,366,034



6,181,380



5,806,650



5,499,256



5,325,507

Loans, held-for-sale

11,965



18,815



26,445



27,670



37,810

Premises and equipment, net

152,973



152,646



149,280



150,168



149,764

Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481

Other intangible assets

2,053



2,352



2,658



2,978



3,298

Other assets

322,523



330,445



281,098



220,399



170,834

Total assets $ 12,974,066

$ 13,110,344

$ 13,260,212

$ 13,314,200

$ 13,102,461

































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,061,788

$ 4,200,792

$ 4,104,034

$ 3,978,724

$ 3,780,230

Interest-bearing deposits

6,943,719



6,941,326



7,018,949



7,021,101



6,786,258

Total deposits

11,005,507



11,142,118



11,122,983



10,999,825



10,566,488

Borrowings

642,507



774,581



768,364



758,595



671,152

Other liabilities

60,315



61,030



39,847



67,031



105,597

Shareholders' equity

1,265,737



1,132,615



1,329,018



1,488,749



1,759,224

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,974,066

$ 13,110,344

$ 13,260,212

$ 13,314,200

$ 13,102,461



































Quarter Ended



2022



2021

INCOME STATEMENTS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Interest income $ 121,137

$ 112,728

$ 101,981

$ 97,009

$ 95,995

Interest expense

17,100



9,572



3,199



1,570



1,187

Net interest income

104,037



103,156



98,782



95,439



94,808

Provision for credit losses

4,075



3,221



5,350



4,782



2,064

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

99,962



99,935



93,432



90,657



92,744

Noninterest income

28,524



30,943



37,317



34,881



34,903

Noninterest expense

57,778



59,442



58,333



59,225



61,672

Net income before income taxes

70,708



71,436



72,416



66,313



65,975

Income tax expense

12,040



12,095



11,922



10,341



10,638

Net income $ 58,668

$ 59,341

$ 60,494

$ 55,972

$ 55,337

































PER COMMON SHARE DATA





























Net income - basic $ 0.41

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.39

$ 0.39

Net income - diluted

0.41



0.41



0.42



0.39



0.39

Cash dividends declared

0.17



0.17



0.17



0.15



0.15

Book value

8.87



7.94



9.32



10.43



12.34

Tangible book value

6.66



5.73



7.10



8.21



10.12

Market value

34.40



41.83



39.27



44.12



50.84

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,657,871



142,628,163



142,586,601



142,704,495



142,532,116

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,619,632



142,524,500



142,682,251



142,558,743



142,437,804

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,071,538



143,126,088



143,238,669



143,302,063



143,251,521

































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets

1.76 %

1.76 %

1.82 %

1.71 %

1.74 % Return on average equity

19.87



17.31



17.26



13.53



12.63

Return on average tangible equity

27.20



22.55



22.27



16.68



15.45

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.36



3.32



3.28



3.22



3.29

Efficiency ratio

43.52



43.76



41.83



44.16



46.18





Year Ended



Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENTS

2022



2021

Interest income $ 432,854

$ 376,405

Interest expense

31,440



6,042

Net interest income

401,414



370,363

Provision for credit losses

17,427



(1,139)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

383,987



371,502

Noninterest income

131,665



142,176

Noninterest expense

234,778



241,708

Net income before income taxes

280,874



271,970

Income tax expense

46,399



44,408

Net income $ 234,475

$ 227,562















PER COMMON SHARE DATA











Net income - basic $ 1.64

$ 1.60

Net income - diluted

1.64



1.59

Cash dividends declared

0.66



0.58

Book value

8.87



12.34

Tangible book value

6.66



10.12

Market value $ 34.40

$ 50.84

Shares outstanding - end of period

142,657,871



142,532,116

Average outstanding shares - basic

142,596,252



142,291,939

Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,207,899



143,134,220















PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Return on average assets

1.76 %

1.89 % Return on average equity

16.72



13.31

Return on average tangible equity

21.59



16.35

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.29



3.40

Efficiency ratio

43.30



45.84



FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



































Quarter Ended



2022



2021



ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Balance at beginning of period $ 74,108

$ 71,932

$ 66,913

$ 63,465

$ 63,370



Loans charged-off

(1,225)



(293)



(275)



(659)



(3,067)



Loan recoveries

320



1,409



1,191



360



783



Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(905)



1,116



916



(299)



(2,284)



Provision for loan losses

2,631



1,060



4,103



3,747



2,379



Balance at end of period $ 75,834

$ 74,108

$ 71,932

$ 66,913

$ 63,465





































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS































Balance at beginning of period $ 10,879

$ 8,718

$ 7,471

$ 6,436

$ 6,751



Provision for unfunded commitments

1,444



2,161



1,247



1,035



(315)



Balance at end of period $ 12,323

$ 10,879

$ 8,718

$ 7,471

$ 6,436





































Allowance for loan losses /































period-end loans held-for-investment

1.18 %

1.18 %

1.22 %

1.20 %

1.18 %

Allowance for loan losses /































nonperforming loans

311.75



301.02



281.90



232.71



200.33



Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans































(annualized)

0.06



(0.07)



(0.06)



0.02



0.17







Quarter Ended

2022



2021

COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Commercial:





























C&I $ 917,148

$ 871,133

$ 837,627

$ 822,310

$ 784,282

PPP

169



202



2,301



15,739



52,793

Municipal

221,090



214,852



200,577



191,799



177,905

Total Commercial

1,138,407



1,086,187



1,040,505



1,029,848



1,014,980

Agricultural

76,947



76,937



90,420



82,883



98,089

Real Estate:





























Construction & Development

959,426



938,051



928,644



806,211



749,793

Farm

306,322



268,139



250,028



225,942



217,220

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

732,089



717,738



636,432



636,160



623,434

Owner Occupied CRE

954,400



945,665



909,899



881,181



821,653

Residential

1,575,758



1,536,180



1,412,125



1,352,162



1,334,419

Total Real Estate

4,527,995



4,405,773



4,137,128



3,901,656



3,746,519

Consumer:





























Auto

550,635



538,798



468,147



419,818



405,416

Non-Auto

147,884



147,793



142,382



131,964



123,968

Total Consumer

698,519



686,591



610,529



551,782



529,384

































Total loans held-for-investment $ 6,441,868

$ 6,255,488

$ 5,878,582

$ 5,566,169

$ 5,388,972

































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION





























Special Mention $ 49,382

$ 43,149

$ 46,512

$ 47,445

$ 55,670

Substandard

101,316



100,568



106,156



104,715



105,515

Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-

Total classified loans $ 150,698

$ 143,717

$ 152,668

$ 152,160

$ 161,185

































NONPERFORMING ASSETS





























Nonaccrual loans $ 24,306

$ 24,585

$ 25,475

$ 28,723

$ 31,652

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans

19



19



20



20



21

Accruing loans 90 days past due

-



15



22



11



8

Total nonperforming loans

24,325



24,619



25,517



28,754



31,681

Foreclosed assets

-



-



-



-



2,477

Total nonperforming assets $ 24,325

$ 24,619

$ 25,517

$ 28,754

$ 34,158

































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.38 %

0.39 %

0.43 %

0.52 %

0.63 % As a % of end of period total assets

0.19



0.19



0.19



0.22



0.26



































































Quarter Ended

2022



2021

CAPITAL RATIOS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

18.22 %

18.03 %

18.50 %

19.00 %

19.35 % Tier 1 capital ratio

18.22



18.03



18.50



19.00



19.35

Total capital ratio

19.29



19.07



19.54



20.01



20.34

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.96



10.79



10.65



10.78



11.13

Tangible common equity ratio

7.51



6.38



7.83



9.02



11.28

Equity/Assets ratio

9.76



8.64



10.02



11.18



13.43



































Quarter Ended

2022



2021

NONINTEREST INCOME

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,

Trust fees $ 10,122

$ 10,314

$ 9,742

$ 9,817

$ 9,670

Service charges on deposits

6,397



6,399



6,038



5,706



5,762

Debit card fees

5,899



5,587



9,868



8,926



9,353

Credit card fees

632



651



700



602



602

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

2,904



4,070



5,728



6,333



6,272

Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

131



334



1,648



31



1

Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

-



349



18



1,084



107

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

(2)



526



6



(10)



(3)

Interest on loan recoveries

244



664



1,649



283



1,207

Other noninterest income

2,197



2,049



1,920



2,109



1,932

Total noninterest income $ 28,524

$ 30,943

$ 37,317

$ 34,881

$ 34,903

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 32,391

$ 33,129

$ 31,840

$ 32,540

$ 31,876

Profit sharing expense

565



763



1,307



1,598



3,099

Net occupancy expense

3,350



3,440



3,292



3,225



3,333

Equipment expense

2,053



2,396



2,346



2,257



2,382

FDIC assessment fees

1,021



917



904



869



848

Debit card expense

3,054



3,013



3,200



2,964



3,221

Legal, tax and professional fees

2,814



2,604



2,513



2,957



2,835

Audit fees

451



451



450



451



423

Printing, stationery and supplies

473



600



501



540



664

Amortization of intangible assets

299



306



320



320



391

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,646



1,692



1,554



1,493



1,842

Operational and other losses

982



869



782



596



1,385

Software amortization and expense

2,420



2,564



2,522



2,457



2,817

Other noninterest expense

6,259



6,698



6,802



6,958



6,556

Total noninterest expense $ 57,778

$ 59,442

$ 58,333

$ 59,225

$ 61,672

































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 187

$ 1,737

$ 3,366

$ 3,782

$ 3,841





Year Ended

Dec. 31, NONINTEREST INCOME

2022



2021 Trust fees $ 39,995

$ 36,145 Service charges on deposits

24,540



21,156 Debit card fees

30,280



35,905 Credit card fees

2,585



2,373 Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

19,035



33,245 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

2,144



815 Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

1,451



190 Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

520



210 Interest on loan recoveries

2,840



4,039 Other noninterest income

8,275



8,098 Total noninterest income $ 131,665

$ 142,176











NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 129,900

$ 131,908 Profit sharing expense

4,233



10,134 Net occupancy expense

13,307



13,009 Equipment expense

9,052



9,173 FDIC assessment fees

3,711



3,130 Debit card expense

12,231



11,957 Legal, tax and professional fees

10,888



11,806 Audit fees

1,803



1,759 Printing, stationery and supplies

2,114



1,910 Amortization of intangible assets

1,245



1,613 Advertising, meals and public relations

6,385



6,368 Operational and other losses

3,229



3,293 Software amortization and expense

9,963



11,120 Other noninterest expense

26,717



24,528 Total noninterest expense $ 234,778

$ 241,708











TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 9,071

$ 14,691

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2022





Sept. 30, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 3,165

$ 36



4.57 %





$ 3,107

$ 19



2.49 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

160,200



1,579



3.91









248,929



1,413



2.25

Taxable securities

3,761,206



21,152



2.25









4,039,107



20,799



2.06

Tax-exempt securities

2,001,185



12,231



2.44









2,164,829



14,382



2.66

Loans

6,391,703



86,326



5.36









6,082,649



77,851



5.08

Total interest-earning assets

12,317,459

$ 121,324



3.91 %







12,538,621

$ 114,464



3.62 % Noninterest-earning assets

891,972





















833,980













Total assets $ 13,209,431



















$ 13,372,601













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,871,315

$ 13,123



0.76 %





$ 7,004,478

$ 8,787



0.50 % Borrowings

927,250



3,977



1.70









768,096



784



0.40

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,798,565

$ 17,100



0.87 %







7,772,574

$ 9,571



0.49 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,179,494





















4,178,675













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 60,085





















61,320













Shareholders' equity

1,171,287





















1,360,032













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,209,431



















$ 13,372,601

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 104,224



3.36 %











$ 104,893



3.32 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022





Mar. 31, 2022



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,466

$ 5



1.45 %





$ 1,015

$ 1



0.52 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

288,784



547



0.76









171,970



94



0.22

Taxable securities

4,101,751



19,151



1.87









4,231,949



17,823



1.68

Tax-exempt securities

2,376,324



17,166



2.89









2,612,025



18,107



2.77

Loans

5,720,804



68,478



4.80









5,487,538



64,766



4.79

Total interest-earning assets

12,489,129

$ 105,347



3.38 %







12,504,497

$ 100,791



3.27 % Noninterest-earning assets

825,711





















744,810













Total assets $ 13,314,840



















$ 13,249,307













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 7,049,041

$ 2,967



0.17 %





$ 6,898,059

$ 1,369



0.08 % Borrowings

730,477



232



0.13









781,314



201



0.10

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,779,518

$ 3,199



0.16 %







7,679,373

$ 1,570



0.08 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,064,207





















3,827,451













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 65,475





















64,999













Shareholders' equity

1,405,640





















1,677,484













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,314,840



















$ 13,249,307

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 102,148



3.28 %











$ 99,221



3.22 %



Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

















Federal funds sold $ 82

$ -



0.48 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

320,102



124



0.15

Taxable securities

3,590,137



13,556



1.51

Tax-exempt securities

2,636,360



18,163



2.76

Loans

5,347,069



67,993



5.04

Total interest-earning assets

11,893,750

$ 99,836



3.33 % Noninterest-earning assets

726,932













Total assets $ 12,620,682













Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Deposits $ 6,399,343

$ 1,110



0.07 % Borrowings

639,725



77



0.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,039,068

$ 1,187



0.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,744,848













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 99,091













Shareholders' equity

1,737,675













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,620,682

































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 98,649



3.29 %



Year Ended





Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022





Dec. 31, 2021



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 2,196

$ 63



2.85 %





$ 1,651

$ 9



0.55 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

217,525



3,633



1.67









590,843



730



0.12

Taxable securities

4,032,228



78,924



1.96









2,898,924



47,390



1.63

Tax-exempt securities

2,286,578



61,886



2.71









2,503,220



70,253



2.81

Loans

5,923,594



297,420



5.02









5,341,332



272,714



5.11

Total interest-earning assets

12,462,121

$ 441,926



3.55 %







11,335,970

$ 391,096



3.45 % Noninterest-earning assets

824,550





















706,285













Total assets $ 13,286,671



















$ 12,042,255













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 6,955,783

$ 26,246



0.38 %





$ 6,224,621

$ 5,704



0.09 % Borrowings

802,091



5,195



0.65









556,610



338



0.06

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,757,874

$ 31,441



0.41 %







6,781,231

$ 6,042



0.09 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,063,740





















3,449,313













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 62,953





















102,279













Shareholders' equity

1,402,104





















1,709,432













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,286,671



















$ 12,042,255

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 410,485



3.29 %











$ 385,054



3.40 %

