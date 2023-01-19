Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
BANCFIRST CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS:BANF) reported net income of $57.1 million, or $1.70 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $38.2 million, or $1.15 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $193.1 million, or $5.77 diluted earnings per share, compared to $167.6 million, or $5.03 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to $110.4 million from $75.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Rising short-term interest rates and loan growth drove the increase. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.83% compared to 2.87% a year ago. The margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.7 million in PPP fees.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.8 million compared to a net benefit from reversal of provisions for credit losses of $224,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company believes there is a modest probability of a mild to moderate economic downturn in Oklahoma and Texas and therefore considers the current CECL reserve as a percentage of loans is appropriate.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $48.2 million up from $45.7 million last year. The increase in noninterest income in 2022 was mostly attributable to $4.0 million in sweep fees earned as yields have increased on the underlying mutual funds. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter included $3.8 million of income from an equity interest received from a debt previously contracted compared to $3.3 million of income from the same source in the fourth quarter of 2021. Total noninterest expense for the current quarter was $84.6 million, up from $76.8 million for the fourth quarter last year. The current quarter increase included a write down on other real estate owned of $3.7 million, additional expense from the Worthington acquisition, and salary increases. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2022 included $500,000 of amortization from investment in tax credits compared to $2.1 million of amortization from investment in tax credits for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company's effective tax rate was 18.55% compared to 15.25% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates for both quarters were lower due to the recognition of the aforementioned tax credits.

At December 31, 2022, the Company's total assets were $12.4 billion compared to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $11.0 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion from December 31, 2021. The growth in assets was driven by customer deposits that remained in the bank that had been swept into off-balance sheet money market accounts at year-end 2021. Off-balance sheet sweep accounts totaled $3.7 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $5.1 billion at December 31, 2021. Loans totaled $6.9 billion compared to $6.2 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan growth during 2022, net of acquired loans and PPP loan runoffs, was $578 million, or 9%. Stockholders' equity was $1.3 billion, an increase of $79.1 million over December 31, 2021.

Asset quality remained strong as nonaccrual loans declined to $15.3 million, representing 0.22% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.34% at year-end 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2022, down slightly from 1.36% at the end of 2021. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 0.01% of average loans, compared to 0.03% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "Beginning with our first quarter acquisition of Worthington and followed by strong organic loan growth and margin expansion during the balance of the year, the Company reported record earnings in 2022. Our deposit franchise has held up well with total deposits essentially flat since rates began increasing in March. We believe the Federal Reserve will ultimately be successful in its goal to slow the economy and reduce inflation; however, our outlook for 2023 anticipates a more mild contraction for our region of the country when compared to the U.S. as a whole."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 107 banking locations serving 59 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, with three banking locations in Dallas, Texas and Worthington Bank with one location in Arlington, Texas, one location in Colleyville, Texas and two Fort Worth, Texas locations. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events.  The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time.  Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation
Summary Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)




2022
4th Qtr


2022
3rd Qtr


2022
2nd Qtr


2022
1st Qtr


2021
4th Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:  











 Net interest income  


$                   110,352


$                   100,947


$                    86,867


$                    75,507


$                    75,898

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses  


3,776


2,863


501


2,936


(224)

 Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


4,065


4,125


3,949


3,506


3,336

Service charges on deposits


21,603


22,161


21,618


21,375


22,095

Securities transactions


1,116


966


-


(3,915)


630

Income from sales of loans


657


969


1,256


1,666


1,545

Insurance commissions


6,656


7,498


5,302


7,427


6,075

Cash management


6,124


5,624


4,447


3,131


3,115

Other


7,947


7,988


6,026


10,460


8,897

Total noninterest income  


48,168


49,331


42,598


43,650


45,693












 Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


48,019


47,741


45,284


43,932


42,887

Occupancy expense, net


5,259


4,930


4,734


4,403


4,521

Depreciation


4,566


4,612


4,647


4,775


4,708

Amortization of intangible assets


880


880


857


831


759

Data processing services


1,928


1,876


1,975


1,805


1,663

Net (income) expense from other real estate owned


6,235


2,392


(510)


1,794


2,412

Marketing and business promotion


2,465


1,945


1,591


2,073


2,080

Deposit insurance


1,209


1,202


1,196


1,128


968

Other


14,044


13,500


13,943


11,771


16,783

   Total noninterest expense  


84,605


79,078


73,717


72,512


76,781

 Income before income taxes  


70,139


68,337


55,247


43,709


45,034

 Income tax expense  


13,013


12,985


10,540


7,794


6,866

 Net income  


$                    57,126


$                    55,352


$                    44,707


$                    35,915


$                    38,168

 Per Common Share Data:  











 Net income-basic  


$                        1.74


$                        1.69


$                        1.36


$                        1.10


$                        1.17

 Net income-diluted  


1.70


1.65


1.34


1.08


1.15

 Cash dividends declared


0.40


0.40


0.36


0.36


0.36

 Common shares outstanding  


32,875,560


32,856,387


32,781,198


32,725,587


32,603,118

 Average common shares outstanding - 











   Basic 


32,868,087


32,825,931


32,749,752


32,666,916


32,585,784

   Diluted 


33,503,937


33,536,558


33,418,482


33,315,333


33,180,680

 Performance Ratios:  











 Return on average assets


1.82 %


1.75 %


1.42 %


1.22 %


1.33 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity


18.62


18.13


15.14


12.33


13.02

 Net interest margin  


3.83


3.48


3.05


2.78


2.87

 Efficiency ratio  


53.37


52.62


56.94


60.85


63.15

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Twelve months ended

December 31,



2022


2021

 Condensed Income Statements:  





 Net interest income  


$              373,673


$                   315,657

 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses  


10,076


(8,690)

 Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


15,645


12,912

Service charges on deposits


86,757


83,425

Securities transactions


(1,833)


1,047

Income from sales of loans


4,548


7,282

Insurance commissions


26,883


23,745

Cash management


19,326


12,313

Other


32,421


29,308

Total noninterest income  


183,747


170,032






 Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


184,976


166,723

Occupancy expense, net


19,326


18,483

Depreciation


18,600


16,925

Amortization of intangible assets


3,448


3,116

Data processing services


7,584


6,735

Net expense from other real estate owned


9,911


9,089

Marketing and business promotion


8,074


7,403

Deposit insurance


4,735


3,456

Other


53,258


54,051

Total noninterest expense  


309,912


285,981

 Income before income taxes  


237,432


208,398

 Income tax expense  


44,332


40,768

 Net income  


$              193,100


$              167,630

 Per Common Share Data:  





 Net income-basic  


$                     5.89


$                        5.12

 Net income-diluted  


5.77


5.03

 Cash dividends declared


1.52


1.40

 Common shares outstanding  


32,875,560


32,603,118

 Average common shares outstanding - 





   Basic 


32,778,355


32,716,099

   Diluted 


33,439,496


33,314,146

 Performance Ratios:  





 Return on average assets


1.56 %


1.54 %

 Return on average stockholders' equity


16.11


14.88

 Net interest margin  


3.29


3.15

 Efficiency ratio  


55.60


58.88

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2022


2022


2022


2022


2021



4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr  


4th Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets 


$   12,387,863


$   12,452,378


$   12,530,073


$   12,624,431


$     9,405,612

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


2,909,861


3,106,279


3,590,311


3,816,532


1,821,203

Debt securities 


1,540,604


1,521,645


1,205,894


1,211,668


534,500

Total loans 


6,949,795


6,832,595


6,620,643


6,504,477


6,194,218

Allowance for credit losses 


(92,728)


(89,871)


(86,935)


(87,239)


(83,936)

Deposits 


10,974,228


11,058,940


11,142,688


11,250,971


8,091,914

Stockholders' equity 


1,250,836


1,195,149


1,185,695


1,167,802


1,171,734

Book value per common share 


38.05


36.37


36.17


35.68


35.94

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 


31.90


30.20


29.90


29.51


30.80

Balance Sheet Ratios: 











Average loans to deposits 


62.25 %


59.62 %


58.66 %


59.72 %


60.16 %

Average earning assets to total assets 


92.14


91.58


90.89


91.92


92.13

Average stockholders' equity to average assets 


9.80


9.63


9.40


9.86


10.19

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$           7,085


$           3,167


$           4,771


$           6,360


$           4,964

Nonaccrual loans (5)


15,299


11,962


13,712


17,453


20,892

Restructured loans


2,234


2,249


2,174


2,345


3,665

Total nonperforming and restructured loans


24,618


17,378


20,657


26,158


29,521

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


36,936


39,419


39,209


39,729


39,553

Total nonperforming and restructured assets


61,554


56,797


59,866


65,887


69,074

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.22 %


0.18 %


0.21 %


0.27 %


0.34 %

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


0.22


0.18


0.21


0.27


0.34

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans


0.35


0.25


0.31


0.40


0.48

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


0.35


0.25


0.31


0.40


0.48

Nonperforming and restructured assets to total assets


0.50


0.46


0.48


0.52


0.73

Allowance to total loans


1.33


1.32


1.31


1.34


1.36

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)(3)


1.33


1.32


1.31


1.35


1.37

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


606.10


751.32


634.01


499.83


401.76

Allowance to nonperforming and restructured loans


376.67


517.17


420.84


333.51


284.33

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.01


0.00


0.01


0.00


0.03












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity 


$     1,250,836


$     1,195,149


$     1,185,695


$     1,167,802


$     1,171,734

Less goodwill


182,055


182,055


183,639


176,563


149,922

Less intangible assets, net


19,983


20,863


21,743


25,456


17,566

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$     1,048,798


$       992,231


$       980,313


$       965,783


$     1,004,246

Common shares outstanding


32,875,560


32,856,387


32,781,198


32,725,587


32,603,118

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 


$           31.90


$           30.20


$           29.90


$           29.51


$           30.80












(1)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2)     Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP
financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company.
This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 












Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)(4):






















Total loans


$     6,949,795


$     6,832,595


$     6,620,643


$     6,504,477


$     6,194,218

Less PPP loans


1,131


1,140


3,206


30,605


80,412

Total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


$     6,948,664


$     6,831,455


$     6,617,437


$     6,473,872


$     6,113,806












Nonaccrual loans (5)


15,299


11,962


13,712


17,453


20,892

Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


0.22 %


0.18 %


0.21 %


0.27 %


0.34 %

Total nonperforming and restructured loans


24,618


17,378


20,657


26,158


29,521

Nonperforming and restructured loans to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


0.35 %


0.25 %


0.31 %


0.40 %


0.48 %

Allowance for credit losses


(92,728)


(89,871)


(86,935)


(87,239)


(83,936)

Allowance to total Non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)


1.33 %


1.32 %


1.31 %


1.35 %


1.37 %












(3)     Refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-PPP loan ratios (non-GAAP)" Table.

(4)     Nonaccrual loans to total Non-PPP loans is nonaccrual loans, divided by total loans less Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Nonperforming and restructured loans
to total Non-PPP loans is nonperforming and restructured loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Allowance to total Non-PPP loans is allowance for credit losses, divided by
total loans less PPP loans. These amounts are non-GAAP financial measures but have been included as they are considered critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate
the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. These measures should not be considered substitutes for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. 

(5) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $4.7 million of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2022.

BancFirst Corporation
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
And Interest Margin Analysis
Taxable Equivalent Basis
(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Twleve Months Ended




December 31, 2022


December 31, 2022






Interest


Average




Interest


Average




Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/




Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS


Earning assets:














  Loans


$          6,861,657


$              97,667


5.65

%

$          6,611,617


$             336,739


5.09

%

  Debt securities – taxable


1,526,241


8,740


2.27


1,295,762


24,456


1.89


  Debt securities – tax exempt


3,530


29


3.29


3,877


118


3.03


  Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS


3,057,092


29,449


3.82


3,450,093


58,931


1.71


     Total earning assets


11,448,520


135,885


4.71


11,361,349


420,244


3.70
















Nonearning assets:














  Cash and due from banks


227,292






260,028






  Interest receivable and other assets


840,115






865,744






  Allowance for credit losses


(90,599)






(87,567)






     Total nonearning assets


976,808






1,038,205






     Total assets


$        12,425,328






$        12,399,554




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest bearing liabilities:














  Transaction deposits 


$             953,143


$                1,203


0.50

%

$             957,719


$                2,049


0.21

%

  Savings deposits


4,306,704


21,278


1.96


4,280,052


35,598


0.83


  Time deposits


689,953


1,918


1.10


672,179


4,318


0.64


  Short-term borrowings


1,162


11


3.81


4,333


60


1.39


  Subordinated debt


86,033


1,031


4.75


86,013


4,122


4.79


     Total interest bearing liabilities


6,036,995


25,441


1.67


6,000,296


46,147


0.77
















Interest free funds:














  Noninterest bearing deposits


5,073,241






5,097,813






  Interest payable and other liabilities


97,914






102,691






  Stockholders' equity


1,217,178






1,198,754






     Total interest free  funds


6,388,333






6,399,258






     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$        12,425,328






$        12,399,554






Net interest income




$             110,444






$             374,097




Net interest spread






3.04

%





2.93

%

Effect of interest free funds






0.79

%





0.36

%

Net interest margin






3.83

%





3.29

%

