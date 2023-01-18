SHEIN Celebrates 2nd Anniversary of Flagship Incubator Program, SHEIN X

Company invests US$55 million to date toward empowering nearly 3,000 emerging fashion talent in launching their own fashion collections

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, is celebrating this month the second anniversary of its flagship incubator program, SHEIN X. Over the last two years, SHEIN has invested more than US$55 million to empower nearly 3,000 aspiring designers and artists from more than 20 countries, supporting them in their journey to launch their own fashion collections to global audiences.

The SHEIN X incubator program guides designers through the end-to-end process, from product development, to manufacturing, to marketing and supply chain logistics. Designers are offered masterclasses, mentorship, and unique tools, such as SHEIN's real-time analytics site where they can view the overall process and respond to consumer demands in real-time. The SHEIN X program also funds the entire production and logistics process, ensuring that designers do not undertake the financial risk or burden of producing and launching their fashion collections.

SHEIN respects the intellectual property of all designers, and SHEIN X designers own the rights to their SHEIN X designs. The SHEIN X program has also disbursed over US$5.37 million in commission to these designers, which is the vast majority of profits from the sale of SHEIN X products end of 2022.

From only seven designers when the program launched in January 2021, the SHEIN X incubator program has grown to almost 3,000 designers and artists from around the world, launching nearly 2,000 collections with more than 25,000 original creations. The SHEIN X program has a dedicated production line, involving dozens of professional manufacturing suppliers, to produce SHEIN X products.

SHEIN X designers can also enjoy the benefit of the extensive global reach of SHEIN's social media platforms, as well as various marketing activities and resources, to increase visibility and brand awareness for SHEIN X designers and their creations, helping them grow their influence within the industry. Many SHEIN X designers also feature prominently at SHEIN's physical events, such as pop-ups, and fashion shows, like the SHEIN X fashion show in Paris, as well as global fashion weeks, which provide an international spotlight for the designers. The SHEIN X program also elevates its designers and artists at national level events, such as the Art Discovery Program, which aims to help draw visitors outside smaller communities in metro areas, by creating new shopping and shareable art destinations for a limited time.

"A core pillar of SHEIN's business model is to empower entrepreneurs. The SHEIN X program nurtures designers, helping them elevate their brands on the global stage", said Molly Miao, Chief Operating Officer of SHEIN. "SHEIN is dedicated to continuing our SHEIN X outreach and efforts amongst designer and artist communities around the world, taking another step forward in making the beauty of fashion accessible to all."

In 2023, SHEIN hopes to identify and onboard an additional 1,000 aspiring designers and artists from around the world to join SHEIN X. Newly onboarded SHEIN X designers will be offered unique opportunities to collaborate with world-renowned designers, participate in exclusive events, as well as travel the world on global exchanges. Starting this month, SHEIN is partnering with the Graduate Fashion Foundation to support the SHEIN X fashion design competition where emerging European designers will vie for spots to be featured in the SHEIN X Fashion Show in Paris in June 2023. More details can be found here .

