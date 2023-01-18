Life Time Expansion in New York City Continues with Opening of Seventh Location on January 18

Life Time Midtown features the ultimate in luxurious boutique studios and spaces for small and large group classes, training, workout and pool experiences

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, debuts Life Time Midtown, a one-of-a-kind, 28,000-square-foot athletic country club at 110 West 56th Street. The opening furthers the Company's rapid expansion in New York City, marking its seventh location and fifth in Manhattan, specifically.

Life Time Midtown debuts on Jan. 18 as a one-of-a-kind, 28,000-square-foot athletic country club. The opening furthers the Company’s rapid expansion in New York City, marking its seventh location and fifth in Manhattan, specifically. (PRNewswire)

The new destination features luxurious spaces and amenities throughout with world-class instructors, coaches and personal trainers to lead Life Time's exclusive and unique small and large group classes, Pilates and one on one dynamic personal training. More than 100 classes will be offered weekly.

"The central location of Life Time Midtown is ideal and allows us to serve and support even more members on their healthy way of life journey," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time President and Chief Operating Officer. We have an incredible team of certified health and wellness experts who will fast become a part of members' daily lives for motivation, inspiration, guidance success, all while creating a fantastic community."

Highlights of the Life Time Midtown include:

Ultimate boutique destination with dedicated studios for group classes including Life Time's exclusive formats in barre, cardio, indoor cycling, Pilates, strength, yoga and Zumba.

Dynamic Personal Training and Signature Group Training programming with specially designed spaces for 1:1, large and small group training programs GTX and Ultra Fit.

Two floors featuring hundreds of pieces of best-in-class equipment for cardio, strength and functional training.

Three-lane, indoor lap pool and whirlpool.

Luxurious dressing rooms with rejuvenation areas, including saunas, steam rooms and high-end, complimentary personal care products.

Conveniently located just south of Central Park and within walking distance from the 57th Street F, N, R, Q, and W lines, Life Time Midtown is open Monday through Friday, from 5:00am to 11:00pm and Saturday and Sunday, 7:00am to 9:00pm. For more information regarding features, amenities, and membership options, visit: Life Time Midtown, visit in person at 110 W 56th Street (Between 6th and 7th Avenues) or call 212.547.4800. Additionally, follow along at LifeTime.Life on Facebook and on Instagram at LifeTime.Life and LifeTime.NYC.

Life Time's presence in New York City began in 2016, with the opening of Life Time Sky (605 W. 42nd Street). Since then, Life Time has opened athletic country clubs at 23rd Street (Between 5th and 6th), NoHo (62 Cooper Sq.), Battery Park (1 Wall Street), and Dumbo (168 Front St., Brooklyn). 2024 has plans for three new clubs in the Tri-State region at The Brooklyn Tower, Brooklyn Crossing and Park Avenue South.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

