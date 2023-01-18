Centrical Appoints Leading SaaS Sales Executive, Jayme Smithers as Chief Revenue Officer to Double Down on Growth and Expansion

NEW YORK and LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical, a leader in SaaS frontline employee performance eXperience management, has brought on recognized sales leader, Jayme Smithers as their new Chief Revenue Officer.

As the Chief Revenue Officer at Centrical, Jayme, alongside the executive team will provide focus and strategy on go to market execution, scaling customer growth, and continuing to develop on the winning culture of Centrical's revenue organization.

"Jayme is a major factor for the next phase of Centrical's growth trajectory. Centrical is focused on serving the largest enterprise customers in the world and his experience working with the most successful enterprise brands, his track record of success, and proven leadership will play a crucial role in our future success." – Gal Rimon, CEO and Founder, Centrical

A competitive, data driven, customer first CRO with over 25 years of experience, Jayme most recently helped to significantly scale ThoughtExchange's growth and led them into new markets, brought in key investments, and helped them become the leader in community engagement across the Education sector.

Previously, at NetSuite, Jayme helped innovate, grow, and scale key verticals as NetSuite became the standard Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) thanks to the introduction of new channels and a value-centric approach to the sales process.

Prior to NetSuite, Jayme held various leadership roles at SAP including global revenue channels, large enterprise, and mid-market teams.

"I could not be more thrilled to join the amazing group of people with Centrical. Centrical has been growing rapidly thanks to a complete platform focused on aligning frontline employees to the strategy while supporting them with real-time AI (Artificial Intelligence) for personalized learning, coaching, and engagement so they can do their best work. Centrical is partnered with some of the most iconic companies on the planet and I am excited to build off this momentum, putting employees at the center of work." – Jayme Smithers, CRO, Centrical

Centrical provides solutions for real-time Performance eXperience management, microlearning, gamification, coaching, and voice of the employee for frontline teams. The unified platform inspires and personally guides the success and growth of every individual frontline employee by making every moment actionable. Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. With offices in New York, London, and Israel, customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Teleperformance, Webhelp and more.

