Browne Academy Debuts New Lower, Flat Rate Tuition Plan to Increase Quality and Accessibility for Families

School offers extraordinary teaching, exceptional academic programs, and a nurturing community while improving predictability and affordability for families

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne Academy, a diverse, independent day school for students in preschool through 8th grade, is leading the region by introducing a new, lower flat rate tuition structure that will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year. This innovative approach to tuition will allow Browne Academy to continue to create a community of learning that prioritizes the child.

"At a time when tuition rates are skyrocketing across the country and pricing families out of a quality education, we wanted to refocus and get back to our roots," said Peggy Otey, Browne Academy Head of School. "This new tuition structure allows us to expand our mission of developing the whole child through extraordinary teaching, exceptional academic programs, and a nurturing community, to more families."

Founded in 1941, Browne Academy began as one of the first integrated schools in Virginia. Today, that spirit of inclusion endures, as the school's core values – excellence, diversity, character, and community – prevail with the decision to increase the accessibility, predictability, and affordability of a quality education. The move reflects Browne's commitment to those values and to serving the Browne community by simplifying and equalizing the cost of a great education in a small, nurturing environment. With no cuts to the operating revenue and equally distributing the cost of tuition, Browne Academy will offer the same high level of programming while moving forward with new initiatives and maintaining small class sizes.

The announcement comes after in-depth conversations and listening sessions with parents, staff, faculty, and students that highlighted Browne's unique, supportive learning environment and after thorough research by the Head of School, Board of Trustees and staff.

Under the new tuition structure, Browne tuition will be $25,000 for Preschool and Junior Kindergarten and $27,000 for Kindergarten through 8th Grade. Browne Academy understands that tuition is an investment decision that not every family has the privilege of making, which is why financial aid is still available to eligible families. Visit the school's website for more information.

Browne Academy is a diverse, independent day school committed to developing the whole child through extraordinary teaching, exceptional academic programs, and a nurturing community. We empower students to be critical thinkers, inspired innovators, engaged peers, and ethical leaders prepared with the confidence to thrive in a dynamic world. Visit browneacademy.org to learn more.

