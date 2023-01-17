KWD+® kiwi extract engages vegan, sports/active, and ageing populations at risk of muscle loss

MADRID, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Botanical and nutraceutical ingredient producers Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., unveils KWD+®, a high-performance extract of kiwi fruit (Actinidia deliciosa). KWD+ has natural capabilities found to promote protein digestion. The company is positioning the ingredient across three health demographics: sports enthusiasts, the elderly, and vegans. All may experience some problems with digestion, absorption or reaching the recommended protein intake of proteins.

Pharmactive Unveils High Potency Kiwi Extract for Boosting Protein Digestion (PRNewswire)

Kiwi fruit, also called the Chinese gooseberry, is a deliciously tart, plum-sized berry hailed as an exceptional source of nutrients, especially vitamin C, as well as for its antioxidant activity and positive impact on digestion. This is attributed to the natural presence of actinidin, an enzyme that helps break down proteins and enhances their absorption.

Sourced from traditionally cultured kiwi fruits in New Zealand and manufactured within its GMP-approved facility in Spain, KWD+ is standardized to at least 0.15% actinidin, and 0.1% Aktinnamics® a set of characteristic kiwi antioxidants, chiefly phenolic compounds, that have shown anti-inflammatory properties in vitro and in vivo – as determined by HPLC. Pharmactive applies proprietary technology which concentrates the proteolytic enzymes five-fold more than fresh kiwi fruit.

Both animal models and bench studies have supported actinidin's ability to improve digestion of proteins in the stomach and small intestine, converting them into more digestible protein fractions called peptides.

"KWD+ can be beneficial for several classes of populations," asserts Jean-Marie Raymond, CEO for Pharmactive. "In the sports nutrition arena, KWD+ could be instrumental in promoting a better harnessing of proteins among sport professionals and highly active adults. This could help reduce the excessive protein intake, especially among those involved in high-powered physical disciplines, such as powerlifting and bodybuilding. Excess intake of dietary protein has been associated with a number of health risks. KWD+ serves as a perfect complement to high-protein diets and can be added to post workout protein bars and shakes."

Pharmactive's kiwi extract also targets ageing populations as a means of helping support the maintenance of muscle mass. "People in their forties and older, especially women, can lose up to 1-2% muscular mass each year due to the gradual decline in protein absorption that unfortunately comes with ageing," adds Raymond.

KWD+ also can appeal to vegans who commonly find it difficult to achieve recommended protein intakes. This is largely due to the lower bioavailability of many plant proteins. Common vegan protein sources, such as tofu, just have a 64% bioavailability.

"The standardization of the actives in KWD+ allows us to establish a precise dosage to improve the digestion of some proteins difficult to digest, for example, gluten, soy protein, or beef muscle," explains Alberto Espinel, Director of IP & Open Innovation for Pharmactive. "Vegetarians and vegans can use the benefits of KWD+ to increase the biologic value of vegetable proteins and get more out of less."

Beyond its ability to improve protein digestion, kiwi fruit also is believed to help gut function, gently improving motility while preventing discomforts during digestion, such as bloating or even pain. This is due to the inhibitory action of Aktinnamics on pro-inflammatory mediators, such as TNF-α.

KWD+ merges into the full range of galenic formulations including soft gels, syrups, and powders and can be integrated into food and beverage applications. Pharmactive recommends a daily dose of 300mg for general daily maintenance of digestive well-being and 600mg before a heavy meal. KWD is doping-free certified and also carries kosher and halal certifications.

About Pharmactive

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U., is a Madrid-based pioneering biotechnology company that develops and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by science, such as kiwi extract, pure saffron extract, and aged black garlic. The company's mission is to make a daily positive and significant impact on people's health and well-being through premium botanical ingredients backed by scientific studies and approved by ethics committees. Pharmactive grows, cultivates, and produces farm-to-fork botanical ingredients with a minimal ecological footprint.

For more information, contact:

Company Contact:

Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.

Cristian Conde Garrido

Head of Marketing

Tel: +34 640776354

Email: Cristian.conde@pharmactive.eu Twitter: @Pharmactive_SP

Web: www.pharmactive.eu



Press Contact:

NutriPR

Liat Simha

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: liat@nutripr.com

Twitter: @NutriPR_

Web: www.nutripr.com

NutriPRTel: +972-9-9742893E-mail:Twitter:Web:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983945/Kiwi_hand_pick.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pharmactive Biotech Products, S.L.U.