Ontellus Hires Shareen Minor as Chief Revenue Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontellus, a records retrieval and claims intelligence company, announced the appointment of Shareen Minor as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Ms. Minor is responsible for overseeing all revenue-generating processes, including client relationships, sales and marketing teams, and ensuring all of her departments work cohesively to execute the company strategy. Ms. Minor will also have accountability for building strategic partnerships and identifying new growth opportunities as Ontellus seeks to continue its rapid pace of growth. She will report directly to the CEO, Vince Cole.

"Shareen has an impressive track record and growth-oriented mindset that we believe will help elevate our performance and strengthen our brand in the marketplace, and ultimately drive results," said Mr. Cole, CEO, Ontellus.

Ms. Minor brings more than two decades of experience in the insurance industry, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at a national professional services company where she oversaw the firm's U.S. commercial strategy. Her leadership experience also includes executive positions with Engle Martin & Associates, NatGen Premier and Fireman's Fund.

"Ontellus seeks to evolve the records and data management industry so that insights can be accessed anywhere in an efficient and secure way, eliminating pain points that still exist in an increasingly digital world," said Ms. Minor. "I am eager to join a team who values versatility, innovation and dependability as much as I do, and look forward to accelerating Ontellus' dedication to customer success and growth."

Ontellus is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners ("Aquiline"), a private investment firm based in New York and London with $9.2 billion in assets under management that invests in businesses globally across financial services and technology, and The Capstreet Group ("Capstreet"), a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

About Ontellus

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As a privately held data retrieval and claims intelligence provider, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful products and client-centric services. For more information, visit www.ontellus.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London that invests across financial services and technology. The firm has $9.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

About The Capstreet Group

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

