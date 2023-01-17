LUV ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 13, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Southwest Airlines Co. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 13, 2020 to December 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Southwest Airlines Co. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Southwest continuously downplayed or ignored the serious issues with the technology it used to schedule flights and crews and how the Company stood to be affected worse than other airlines in the event of inclement weather; and (2) the Company did not discuss how its unique point-to point service and aggressive flight schedule could leave it prone in the event of inclement weather; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Southwest's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

