Itaú Unibanco - 4Q22 Interactive meeting

SAO PAULO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 7th (Tuesday), after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

On February 08th (Wednesday) at 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 4Q22 results in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

register now – https://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados4t22/Default_eng.aspx

Contato: Itaú Unibanco - Comunicação Corporativa

- Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881

- E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

