InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Rear Trailer Hitch (DLL-3377)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an avid boater and injured my back. I needed a strain-free way to lift and move the trailer tongue coupler over the hitch ball for connection at the back of the truck," said an inventor, from Grand Prairie, Texas, "so I invented THE SCOTT LIFT. My design allows for quick and easy connection on the first attempt and without risking painful muscle strains and pulls."

The invention provides an easy way to connect a vehicle's hitch ball to the front coupler of a parked trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle of lifting and moving a trailer tongue into position. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent damage. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of light trailers and recreational vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DLL-3377, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

