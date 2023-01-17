Healthcare Receivables Group Joins Revenue Cycle Leader Wakefield to Strengthen Accounts Receivable Service Lines

AURORA, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakefield, a leading healthcare revenue cycle solutions company, announced today that Healthcare Receivables Group (HRG) has joined the Wakefield organization. Together, the two companies will leverage combined capabilities to provide a wide array of revenue cycle solutions, including Accounts Receivable and cash flow resolutions to healthcare providers across the United States.

Founded in 1993, Healthcare Receivables Group (formerly known as Receivables Management Bureau) partners with healthcare providers to provide effective management of healthcare receivables. HRG's philosophy to offer quality, professional, and timely liquidation of accounts receivables for healthcare providers makes them the perfect fit to join the Wakefield organization.

"HRG has been searching for a dynamic national partner to provide additional resources, services, and infrastructure to support its continued growth and service offerings," said Neil Koonce, President of HRG. "By combining forces with Wakefield, our customers and their patients will be the biggest beneficiaries of this new joint venture."

As one of the leading revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, Wakefield makes vital contributions to the financial health of medical providers through innovative and proven Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions.

"We see so many healthcare organizations struggling to stay afloat with their cash flow and Accounts Receivable solutions," said Matt Laws, CEO of Wakefield. "There's so much working against them. That's why this partnership is so important. It allows us to greatly expand our service offerings in ways that better serve our healthcare providers by delivering exceptional results through the most comprehensive suite of billing services. That's what it's all about."

About Wakefield

Established in 1933, Wakefield specializes in Revenue Cycle Management Solutions, which includes System Conversions, Call Center Partnerships, Insurance Billing, Process & System Workflow Design, Eligibility Assistance Programs, Primary & Secondary Bad Debt Collections, Legal Solutions, Out-of-Network & Complex Claims services, and working with Debt Purchasing providers. Wakefield has and continues to make significant investments in people, processes, and technologies that allow us to develop and implement quality solutions that accelerate cash flow and A/R liquidation. Wakefield has developed effective recovery techniques and partnership collaborations that result in a positive patient experience.

Media Contact:

Careesa Campbell

(240) 403-2765

View original content:

SOURCE Wakefield