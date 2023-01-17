Brewed for Snow Blowing: Cub Cadet® Introduces Limited-Edition Coffee with Triple the Caffeine*

Inspired by Cub Cadet's powerful three-stage snow blower, 3X Coffee by Cub Cadet packs three times the caffeine of leading coffee blends using whole beans roasted in partnership with Tidewater Coffee

Available exclusively as a giveaway, visit TheShed.CubCadet.com/3x-coffee starting Jan. 17 to enter for a chance to win

CLEVELAND, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cub Cadet, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, today announced the release of 3X Coffee by Cub Cadet, a limited-edition coffee roasted with three times the caffeine of leading blends for those early winter mornings when the ordinary brew and snow blower aren't up to the task.

Available exclusively as a giveaway, visit TheShed.CubCadet.com/3x-coffee starting Jan. 17 to enter for a chance to win a free bag of 3X Coffee by Cub Cadet. (PRNewswire)

"3X Coffee by Cub Cadet is our way of thanking early morning risers and energizing them to take on winter."

Just like Cub Cadet's X Series® snow blower lineup, 3X Coffee by Cub Cadet is engineered for the extreme and is available in 12-ounce bags of bold Mexican, Arabica and Robusta whole beans roasted in partnership with Tidewater Coffee. A limited quantity will be made available exclusively via a giveaway. Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. ET, fans can visit TheShed.CubCadet.com/3x-coffee and register for a chance to win a free bag of coffee. One grand prize winner also will take home a Cub Cadet 3X® 26" Three-Stage Snow Blower (ARV $1,699.00 USD / $2,181.96 CAD). No purchase is necessary to enter. Visit TheShed.CubCadet.com/3x-coffee for official rules.

"Cub Cadet users embrace a heavy, overnight snowfall just like most people embrace a morning cup of coffee. For them, an extreme snowfall presents an opportunity to put our powerful X Series® snow blowers to work," said Mike Ford, Product Manager for Snow Blowers at Cub Cadet. "3X Coffee by Cub Cadet is our way of thanking early morning risers and energizing them to take on winter."

3X Coffee by Cub Cadet was inspired by the Cub Cadet 3X® three-stage power snow blower, the ace of the X Series lineup that features a patented three-stage system and a 420cc OHV engine with push-button electric start. The 3X is engineered to remove snowfall up to 23-inches**, clear driveways large enough for up to 15 cars and handle smooth and gravel surfaces with ease.

The Cub Cadet X Series line up is available at Cub Cadet dealerships and in stores and online where Cub Cadet products are sold.

For more information, visit TheShed.CubCadet.com/3x-coffee or follow Cub Cadet on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

*Compared to leading blends

**Results may vary depending on weather and snow conditions.

About Cub Cadet®

Cub Cadet, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, was established in 1961. Cub Cadet engineers, designs and builds outdoor power equipment using high quality components sourced locally and globally. Through a dedicated and extensive network of dealers and retailers, Cub Cadet delivers a full line of high-performance power equipment and services that covers all aspects of grounds care for professionals and homeowners, including four-wheel-steering zero-turn riders, battery- and gasoline-powered lap bar zero-turn riders and lawn and garden tractors, utility vehicles, battery- and gasoline-powered handheld and chore products, snow blowers and more. Based in Valley City, Ohio, Cub Cadet is recognized worldwide for its legacy in engineering excellence and its progressive dedication to thoughtfully designing around the people who depend on Cub Cadet equipment to help unlock the full potential of their outdoor spaces. For more information on all Cub Cadet products, visit cubcadet.com.





About Stanley Black & Decker Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker is the world's largest tool company operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's approximately 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Media Contact

Cub Cadet:

Lindsay Fennell

Senior PR Manager

Stanley Black & Decker

724.205.0640

lindsay.fennell@sbdinc.com

Cub Cadet (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cub Cadet