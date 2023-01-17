BOSTON WHILE BLACK PARTNERS WITH ARNOLD WORLDWIDE, HAVAS HEALTH & YOU AND HAVAS MEDIA TO SUPPORT BLACK EMPLOYEES AND PROFESSIONALS THROUGHOUT GREATER BOSTON

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Boston While Black today welcomed Boston-based advertising agency Arnold Worldwide and the Havas Boston Village, which includes Havas Health & You and Havas Media, as corporate partners. This partnership will provide Boston While Black (BWB) memberships to the group's Black employees, connecting them to an expansive network of Black professionals. The collaboration also supports Boston While Black through marketing services and resources to help advance their ongoing efforts in the Greater Boston community.

Arnold Worldwide, Havas Media, Havas Health & You (CNW Group/Arnold Worldwide) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Arnold Worldwide and the Havas Boston Village to our community. Together we will take significant strides towards fulfilling the Boston While Black mission of shaping a city where Black people want to live and work," said Sheena Collier, Founder and CEO of Boston While Black. Collier added, "Partnering with a company who specializes in storytelling is important to us as we work together to rewrite the narrative in Boston."

"We are thrilled to partner with Boston While Black as we continue to deepen our culture of inclusion and belonging. This partnership is about providing our Black employees with support, resources, and a strong sense of community that must exist both inside and outside of our walls," said George Sargent, CEO of Arnold. "We have a responsibility to foster a culture of inclusion and belonging for our people, and we're committed to supporting organizations like Boston While Black that exist to help us do just that."

As part of the partnership, all Black employees of the Havas Boston Village will have access to Boston While Black's portfolio of resources that includes networking opportunities, social events, wellness initiatives, professional workshops, and more. They will also get early access for tickets to BWB's 2nd Annual How to Boston While Black Summit , taking place April 13 - 24, 2023.

"We are excited to invest in this partnership and are inspired by the work Sheena and her team are doing to support Black professionals in our community both personally and professionally," said Sargent.

The Havas Boston Village is committed to supporting Boston While Black in helping Black individuals engage and connect in Greater Boston and find their tribe. This partnership aligns with Havas' ongoing Commit to Change pledge . Boston While Black will be instrumental in building a more diverse, inclusive, and just Havas to provide a meaningful experience for all.

About Arnold:

Arnold is an independent-minded integrated advertising agency that makes it Safe to be Brave. We transform brands into household names and grow businesses by delivering breakthrough, culturally connected work. Arnold is headquartered in Boston and is part of the Havas Group. Learn more on arn.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

For more information about Arnold Worldwide, visit www.arn.com .

About Havas Health & You:

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and wellness communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world.

For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com .

About Havas Media:

Havas Media Group (HMG) is the media experience agency. HMG delivers this brand promise through the Mx System, where meaningful media helps build more meaningful brands. HMG is part of the Havas Group, owned by Vivendi, one of the world's largest integrated content, media, and communications groups. HMG also consists of two global media networks: Havas Media and Arena Media. The media experience agencies are home to specialists across 150 countries worldwide, with 68 Villages. Clients include Unilever, Sanofi, JDE, Hyundai Kia, Puma, TripAdvisor, Michelin, Telefónica, Swarovski, Reckitt Benckiser, among many others.

For more information, visit the website or follow Havas Media Group on Twitter @HavasMedia, LinkedIn @Havas Media Group, Facebook @HavasMediaGroup or Instagram @havas.

About Boston While Black

Boston While Black is the first membership network for Boston-based Black professionals, entrepreneurs, and students who are seeking connection and community. Through programs, events, and a digital community, they connect members who are active in their local neighborhoods, working at the most innovative companies, building the businesses of the future, attending the area's universities, and shaping the culture of the region. Boston While Black is creating a city where Black people want to live and work because they have the spaces, tools, and relationships to find their tribe, grow their network, navigate the city, and have fun.

The Boston While Black community is powered by the experiences of its creator, Sheena Collier, who moved here fifteen years ago to attend Harvard and had her own challenges navigating Boston, particularly as a Black woman.

Learn more at www.bostonwhileblack.com.

