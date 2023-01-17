Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bank First Announces Net Income for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Published: Jan. 17, 2023
  • Net income of $12.8 and $45.2 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022
  • Earnings per common share of $1.43 and $5.58 for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022
  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share declared, an increase of 13.6% from prior-year fourth quarter quarterly cash dividend

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) ("Bank First" or the "Bank"), the holding company for Bank First, N.A., reported net income of $12.8 million, or $1.43 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $11.2 million, or $1.46 per share, for the prior-year fourth quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Bank First earned $45.2 million, or $5.58 per share, compared to $45.4 million, or $5.92 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Pre-tax expenses related to the Bank's completed acquisition of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. ("Denmark") and planned acquisition of Hometown Bancorp, Ltd. ("Hometown") totaled $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, reducing after-tax earnings per share by approximately $0.12. For the year ended December 31, 2022, these expenses reduced after-tax earnings per share by $0.69.

Bank First
Bank First(PRNewswire)
Operating Results

Net interest income ("NII") during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $30.6 million, up $2.9 million from the previous quarter and up $7.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2021. NII for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $104.1 million, up from $90.1 million during the prior year. The fourth quarter of 2022 marked the first quarter since 2020 in which NII was not positively impacted by loans originated through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). Interest income from PPP loans totaled $0.1 million during the previous quarter and $1.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Purchase accounting entries, resulting from our acquisition of Denmark during the third quarter of 2022, as well as acquisitions of other institutions over the last several years, increased NII during the fourth quarter of 2022 by $1.2 million, or $0.10 per share after tax, compared to $0.7 million, or $0.07 per share after tax, for both the previous quarter and fourth quarter of 2021. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the impact of these purchase accounting entries increased NII by $2.6 million, or $0.23 per share after tax, and $1.9 million, or $0.19 per share after tax, respectively.

Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.63% for the previous quarter and 3.47% for the fourth quarter of 2021. NIM was 3.41% and 3.47% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. During much of the first half of 2022 the Bank engaged in a strategy to enhance NII, utilizing $300.0 million in short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank and investing these funds in short-term, liquid, risk-free, interest-earning assets. This non-core strategy reduced NIM by approximately 0.15% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Bank First recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Provision expense was $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. While near-term economic headwinds remain, both locally and nationally, asset quality metrics for the Bank remain very strong.

Noninterest income was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Income provided by the Bank's investment in Ansay declined $0.4 million from the prior quarter and $0.1 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. The final quarter of each year has historically seen seasonal lows in income provided by Ansay, and 2022 was no exception. While loan servicing income has seen a steady increase over the second half of 2022 as a result of the serviced loan portfolio acquired from Denmark, valuation adjustments to the Bank's mortgage servicing rights asset on its balance sheet have created significant variances quarter-to-quarter. These valuation adjustments were negligible for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a positive adjustment of $0.9 million in the prior quarter and $0.7 million in the prior-year fourth quarter. Gains on the sale of secondary market mortgage loans declined from $1.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 to $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year gains on these sales for 2022 totaled $1.6 million compared to $7.4 million during 2021, a decline of $5.8 million.

Noninterest expense was $17.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $18.9 million during the prior quarter and $13.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Personnel expense declined by $2.7 million from the prior quarter primarily as a result of $3.0 million in one-time severance and employment agreement payments as part of the Denmark transaction which closed in the prior quarter. Occupancy, equipment and office expenses increased by $0.8 million from the prior quarter and $1.3 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. These increases were primarily the result of a one-time charge of $0.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the termination of a long-term lease on a former Denmark branch location that was not opened by Bank First. Data processing expense and outside service fees have been elevated throughout 2022 compared to 2021 levels as a result of costs related to acquisitions. Finally, amortization expense related to core deposit intangibles on the Bank's balance sheet increased $0.2 million from the prior quarter and $0.6 million from the prior-year fourth quarter. The acquisition of Denmark created a core deposit intangible of approximately $15.1 million (3.1% of core deposits acquired). Amortization of this core deposit intangible, which began during the third quarter of 2022, added $0.7 million in amortization expense to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $3.66 billion at December 31, 2022, a $722.9 million increase from December 31, 2022. The preliminary fair value of assets acquired in the Denmark acquisition during the third quarter of 2022 totaled approximately $687.5 million, comprising a significant portion of asset growth during 2022.

Total loans were $2.89 billion at December 31, 2022, up $658.5 million from December 31, 2021, and up $34.7 million from the end of the prior quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP repayments or forgiveness as well as approximately $458.1 million in loans acquired from Denmark, loans grew by 10.9% during the year ended December 31, 2022. Annualized loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2022 amounted to 5.8%. As previously noted in Bank First's release of results for the third quarter of 2022, management made the decision to slow loan growth while concentrating more aggressive rate offerings on customers who maintain their full banking relationship with the Bank. This decision was intended to conserve the Bank's liquidity until competitors better aligned rate offerings with movements in the interest rate environment.

Total deposits, nearly all of which remain core deposits, were $3.06 billion at December 31, 2022, up $531.8 million from December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits comprised 31.1% of the Bank's total core deposits at December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 totaled $6.7 million, down $1.6 million from December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total assets ended 2022 at 0.18%, down from 0.29% at the end of 2021. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 include four properties valued at $2.5 million that were previously operating branch locations of Bank First or Denmark which are no longer part of the Bank's branch network. These properties have all been listed for sale.

Capital Position

Stockholders' equity totaled $453.1 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $130.5 million from the end of 2021. Interest rate movements during 2022 impacted the value of investments in the Bank's available-for-sale investment portfolio, creating a loss in other comprehensive income which reduced stockholders' equity by $19.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. Dividends totaling $7.6 million and share repurchases totaling $13.8 million, at an average per share price of $72.63, further reduced capital during 2022. Strong earnings served to offset these items, increasing capital by $45.2 million. Finally, the acquisition of Denmark increased total stockholders' equity by $125.3 million. Bank First's tangible book value increased by $62.8 million during 2022 and tangible book value per common share outstanding totaled $35.88 at December 31, 2022 compared to $34.56 at December 31, 2021.

Dividend Declaration

Bank First's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on April 5, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023.

Bank First Corporation provides financial services through its subsidiary, Bank First, which was incorporated in 1894. Bank First offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its 26 banking locations in Wisconsin. The bank has grown through both acquisitions and de novo branch expansion. The company employs approximately 327 full-time equivalent staff and has assets of approximately $3.7 billion.

Bank First Corporation
















Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
































(In thousands, except per share data)

At or for the Three Months Ended


At or for the Year Ended



12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021



12/31/2022


12/31/2021

Results of Operations:
















Interest income

$

35,754

$

30,740

$

25,820

$

24,220

$

25,043


$

116,534

$

98,386

Interest expense


5,132


3,047


2,340


1,930


1,812



12,449


8,304

Net interest income


30,622


27,693


23,480


22,290


23,231



104,085


90,082

Provision for loan losses


500


-


500


1,200


600



2,200


3,100

Net interest income after provision for loan losses


30,122


27,693


22,980


21,090


22,631



101,885


86,982

Noninterest income


3,896


5,166


5,551


5,234


5,520



19,847


23,541

Noninterest expense


17,254


18,895


13,219


12,731


13,435



62,099


50,556

Income before income tax expense


16,764


13,964


15,312


13,593


14,716



59,633


59,967

Income tax expense


3,920


3,431


3,658


3,410


3,553



14,419


14,523

Net income

$

12,844

$

10,533

$

11,654

$

10,183

$

11,163


$

45,214

$

45,444

















Earnings per common share - basic

$

1.43

$

1.26

$

1.55

$

1.34

$

1.46


$

5.58

$

5.92

Earnings per common share - diluted


1.43


1.26


1.55


1.34


1.46



5.58


5.92

















Common Shares:
















Basic weighted average


8,962,400


8,205,914


7,457,443


7,540,264


7,570,128



8,044,906


7,621,632

Diluted weighted average


8,993,685


8,228,197


7,472,561


7,559,844


7,595,052



8,069,260


7,643,167

Outstanding


9,021,697


9,028,629


7,470,255


7,570,766


7,616,540



9,021,697


7,616,540

















Noninterest income / noninterest expense:
















Service charges

$

1,564

$

1,383

$

1,441

$

1,422

$

1,574


$

5,810

$

6,128

Income from Ansay


242


671


819


826


383



2,558


2,587

Income from UFS


935


852


563


705


776



3,055


2,556

Loan servicing income


545


491


448


438


434



1,922


1,622

Valuation adjustment on mortgage servicing rights


19


885


1,511


450


671



2,865


1,290

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans


222


264


403


671


1,167



1,560


7,371

Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned


-


-


(25)


171


(186)



146


20

Other noninterest income


369


620


391


551


701



1,931


1,967

Total noninterest income

$

3,896

$

5,166

$

5,551

$

5,234

$

5,520


$

19,847

$

23,541

















Personnel expense

$

8,162

$

10,812

$

7,006

$

7,175

$

7,307


$

33,155

$

28,515

Occupancy, equipment and office


1,962


1,176


1,214


1,115


950



5,467


4,198

Data processing


1,971


1,577


1,431


1,345


1,334



6,324


5,344

Postage, stationery and supplies


229


215


144


183


181



771


713

Advertising


66


61


55


89


75



271


227

Charitable contributions


165


150


235


168


135



718


534

Outside service fees


1,631


2,538


1,386


1,172


776



6,727


3,076

Net loss on sales of securities


-


-


-


-


-



-


3

Amortization of intangibles


980


751


294


293


352



2,318


1,405

Other noninterest expense


2,088


1,615


1,454


1,191


2,325



6,348


6,541

Total noninterest expense

$

17,254

$

18,895

$

13,219

$

12,731

$

13,435


$

62,099

$

50,556

















Period-end balances:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$

119,350

$

143,441

$

43,986

$

107,359

$

296,860


$

119,350

$

296,860

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value


304,637


303,280


292,426


297,063


212,689



304,637


212,689

Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost


45,097


40,826


33,867


5,841


5,911



45,097


5,911

Loans


2,893,978


2,859,293


2,387,617


2,316,688


2,235,515



2,893,978


2,235,515

Allowance for loan losses


(22,680)


(23,045)


(22,699)


(21,749)


(20,315)



(22,680)


(20,315)

Premises and equipment


56,448


57,019


50,608


50,068


49,461



56,448


49,461

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net


127,036


129,361


58,805


59,099


59,392



127,036


59,392

Mortgage servicing rights


9,582


9,563


6,977


5,466


5,016



9,582


5,016

Other assets


126,984


121,016


109,440


105,101


93,023



126,984


93,023

Total assets


3,660,432


3,640,754


2,961,027


2,924,936


2,937,552



3,660,432


2,937,552

















Deposits


3,060,229


3,138,201


2,601,479


2,557,106


2,528,440



3,060,229


2,528,440

Securities sold under repurchase agreements


97,196


21,963


16,125


13,130


41,122



97,196


41,122

Borrowings


25,429


26,069


19,235


25,247


25,511



25,429


25,511

Other liabilities


24,475


15,106


10,026


11,150


19,826



24,475


19,826

Total liabilities


3,207,329


3,201,339


2,646,865


2,606,633


2,614,899



3,207,329


2,614,899

















Stockholders' equity


453,103


439,415


314,162


318,303


322,653



453,103


322,653

















Book value per common share


50.22


48.67


42.06


42.04


42.36



50.22


42.36

Tangible book value per common share


36.14


34.34


34.18


34.24


34.56



36.14


34.56

















Average balances:
















Loans

$

2,860,967

$

2,640,397

$

2,341,954

$

2,271,956

$

2,207,615


$

2,530,737

$

2,217,305

Interest-earning assets


3,316,406


3,062,921


2,975,376


3,001,174


2,695,175



3,089,760


2,634,565

Total assets


3,633,251


3,349,615


3,186,384


3,209,202


2,901,685



3,347,857


2,837,793

Deposits


3,111,328


2,911,561


2,566,520


2,543,471


2,513,918



2,785,127


2,451,203

Interest-bearing liabilities


2,198,549


2,034,158


2,053,369


2,080,172


1,759,437



2,091,729


1,729,313

Goodwill and other intangibles, net


111,440


90,962


58,987


59,285


59,614



76,362


60,178

Stockholders' equity


446,579


401,130


317,484


322,852


318,837



372,430


310,370

















Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan information
















PPP Loans (period end)

$

-

$

-

$

5,625

$

16,904

$

31,100


$

-

$

31,100

PPP Loan Deferred Origination Fees (period end)


-


-


106


477


1,080



-


1,080

PPP Loans (average during the period)


-


2,663


10,138


23,552


50,602



3,164


122,468

Interest income recognized during the period (includes















   recognized origination fees)


-


94


396


662


1,290



1,152


7,831

















Financial ratios:
















Return on average assets *


1.40 %


1.25 %


1.47 %


1.27 %


1.53 %



1.35 %


1.60 %

Return on average common equity *


11.41 %


10.42 %


14.72 %


12.62 %


13.89 %



12.14 %


14.64 %

Average equity to average assets


12.29 %


11.98 %


9.96 %


10.06 %


10.99 %



11.12 %


10.94 %

Stockholders' equity to assets


12.38 %


12.07 %


10.61 %


10.88 %


10.98 %



12.38 %


10.98 %

Tangible equity to tangible assets


9.23 %


8.83 %


8.80 %


9.04 %


9.15 %



9.23 %


9.15 %

Loan yield *


4.58 %


4.29 %


4.06 %


4.02 %


4.25 %



4.26 %


4.25 %

Earning asset yield *


4.32 %


4.03 %


3.53 %


3.32 %


3.74 %



3.82 %


3.79 %

Cost of funds *


0.93 %


0.59 %


0.46 %


0.38 %


0.41 %



0.60 %


0.48 %

Net interest margin, taxable equivalent *


3.71 %


3.63 %


3.21 %


3.06 %


3.47 %



3.41 %


3.47 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans *


0.12 %


-0.05 %


-0.08 %


-0.04 %


0.02 %



0.00 %


0.02 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.15 %


0.17 %


0.22 %


0.24 %


0.37 %



0.15 %


0.37 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.18 %


0.18 %


0.18 %


0.19 %


0.28 %



0.18 %


0.28 %

Allowance for loan losses to loans


0.78 %


0.81 %


0.95 %


0.94 %


0.91 %



0.78 %


0.91 %

















* Components of the quarterly ratios were annualized 
















Bank First Corporation












Average assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, and average rates earned or paid




















Three Months Ended


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)


Rate Earned/
Paid (1)


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)


Rate Earned/
Paid (1)


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS












Interest-earning assets












Loans (2)












Taxable

$  2,764,365


$    126,842


4.59 %


$  2,117,319


$      90,468


4.27 %

Tax-exempt

96,602


4,263


4.41 %


90,296


4,152


4.60 %

Securities 












Taxable (available for sale)

237,789


5,380


2.26 %


119,901


3,311


2.76 %

Tax-exempt (available for sale)

81,497


2,183


2.68 %


71,804


2,179


3.03 %

Taxable (held to maturity)

38,457


1,102


2.87 %


-


-


-

Tax-exempt (held to maturity)

5,196


134


2.58 %


5,912


151


2.55 %

Cash and due from banks

92,500


3,328


3.60 %


289,943


454


0.16 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,316,406


143,232


4.32 %


2,695,175


100,715


3.74 %

Non interest-earning assets

339,345






226,891





Allowance for loan losses

(22,500)






(20,381)





Total assets

$  3,633,251






$  2,901,685





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Interest-bearing deposits




Checking accounts

$     279,638


$        2,224


0.80 %


$     203,363


$            253


0.12 %

Savings accounts

833,316


4,892


0.59 %


550,402


1,835


0.33 %

Money market accounts

630,001


5,051


0.80 %


687,353


1,911


0.28 %

Certificates of deposit

377,617


4,806


1.27 %


248,318


2,082


0.84 %

Brokered Deposits

6,719


198


2.95 %


12,079


349


2.89 %

Total interest bearing deposits

2,127,291


17,171


0.81 %


1,701,515


6,430


0.38 %

Other borrowed funds

71,258


3,188


4.47 %


57,922


759


1.31 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,198,549


20,359


0.93 %


1,759,437


7,189


0.41 %

Non-interest bearing liabilities












Demand Deposits

984,037






812,403





Other liabilities

4,086






11,008





Total Liabilities

3,186,672






2,582,848





Shareholders' equity

446,579






318,837





Total liabilities & sharesholders' equity

$  3,633,251






$  2,901,685





Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis  



122,873






93,526



Less taxable equivalent adjustment



(1,381)






(1,361)



Net interest income



$    121,492






$      92,165



Net interest spread (3)





3.39 %






3.33 %

Net interest margin (4)





3.71 %






3.47 %

























(1)  Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%.







(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.










(3)  Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)  Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





Bank First Corporation












Average assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, and average rates earned or paid




















Year Ended


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)


Rate Earned/
Paid (1)


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)


Rate Earned/
Paid (1)


(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS












Interest-earning assets












Loans (2)












Taxable

$ 2,434,554


$ 103,612


4.26 %


$ 2,128,327


$   90,172


4.24 %

Tax-exempt

96,183


4,227


4.39 %


88,978


4,113


4.62 %

Securities 












Taxable (available for sale)

227,101


5,230


2.30 %


103,277


2,788


2.70 %

Tax-exempt (available for sale)

81,181


2,140


2.64 %


70,864


2,207


3.11 %

Taxable (held to maturity)

24,416


670


2.74 %


-


-


-

Tax-exempt (held to maturity)

5,396


139


2.58 %


6,098


155


2.54 %

Cash and due from banks

220,929


1,883


0.85 %


237,021


310


0.13 %

Total interest-earning assets

3,089,760


117,901


3.82 %


2,634,565


99,745


3.79 %

Non interest-earning assets

280,249






222,548





Allowance for loan losses

(22,152)






(19,320)





Total assets

$ 3,347,857






$ 2,837,793





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY












Interest-bearing deposits




Checking accounts

$    253,443


$     1,075


0.42 %


$    209,970


$        252


0.12 %

Savings accounts

691,599


3,099


0.45 %


497,958


1,773


0.36 %

Money market accounts

666,717


3,025


0.45 %


664,591


2,115


0.32 %

Certificates of deposit

286,054


2,818


0.99 %


278,602


2,967


1.06 %

Brokered Deposits

8,587


251


2.92 %


14,718


420


2.85 %

Total interest bearing deposits

1,906,400


10,268


0.54 %


1,665,839


7,527


0.45 %

Other borrowed funds

185,329


2,181


1.18 %


63,474


777


1.22 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,091,729


12,449


0.60 %


1,729,313


8,304


0.48 %

Non-interest bearing liabilities












Demand Deposits

878,727






785,364





Other liabilities

4,971






12,746





Total Liabilities

2,975,427






2,527,423





Shareholders' equity

372,430






310,370





Total liabilities & sharesholders' equity

$ 3,347,857






$ 2,837,793





Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis  



105,452






91,441



Less taxable equivalent adjustment



(1,366)






(1,359)



Net interest income



$ 104,086






$   90,082



Net interest spread (3)





3.22 %






3.31 %

Net interest margin (4)





3.41 %






3.47 %

























(1)  Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21%.







(2)  Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.










(3)  Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)  Represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.



For further information, contact:
Kevin M LeMahieu, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (920) 652-3200  /  klemahieu@bankfirst.com

