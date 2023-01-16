InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Work Jeans (CTK-3007)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a journeyman electrician and needed a better pair of work jeans to ensure that tools and work supplies are readily available when needed," said one of two inventors, from Corpus Christi, Texas, "so we invented the UP & ATOM WORK JEANS. Our design may provide added convenience for a smoother workday."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of work jeans for electrical workers. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to store necessities including a tape measure, knife, screwdrivers, electrical tape, electrical pen tester, cutters/pliers, etc. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for electrical workers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

