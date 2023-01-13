PEPSI® LAUNCHES NEW AND IMPROVED PEPSI ZERO SUGAR, PROVING ZERO NEVER TASTED SO GOOD

Pepsi Doubles Down on Zero Sugar Category with a New Formula in the US, a Return to the Super Bowl Ad Lineup, Product Giveaways and more!

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, brand Pepsi is excited to announce a new and improved Pepsi Zero Sugar that proves zero never tasted so good. Through taste and trial, the brand is proving to consumers that zero never tasted so good by giving consumers the opportunity to redeem up to 10 million FREE Pepsi Zero Sugars starting during the NFL Playoffs through the Super Bowl. The upgraded Pepsi Zero Sugar recipe uses a new sweetener system to land a more refreshing and bolder taste profile than the previous Pepsi Zero Sugar varietal. Whether it's sensational offerings that break the internet, like Pilk & Cookies, groundbreaking cola innovations like Nitro Pepsi®, wildly popular new flavors like Pepsi Mango, and now the new and improved Pepsi Zero Sugar, team Pepsi is constantly identifying consumer trends and preferences and working to create flavor profiles that meet consumers' ever-evolving needs.

The advantaged new Pepsi Zero Sugar formula is another example of the brand's innovative approach in delivering new flavor profiles. In fact, consumer preference testing has shown that the new Pepsi Zero Sugar outpaces the old formula across the board, including key metrics like overall liking and purchase intent. Consumers in the comprehensive assessment study preferred the new Pepsi Zero Sugar, considering it more: refreshing, tasty, having a real cola taste, smooth, able to pair with food and more.

"At Pepsi, we put our consumers at the forefront of everything we do," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – brand Pepsi. "Our R&D team leveraged the best new beverage technology to upgrade our Pepsi Zero Sugar product to give fans the best tasting cola in the zero-sugar category. The product is truly a breakthrough as it is the best zero sugar cola we've ever had – period. We're so confident in its taste, that we are making up to 10 million free Pepsi Zero Sugars available to consumers so that people can try it for themselves."

While the new Pepsi Zero Sugar formula rolls out across the United States, the brand is preparing a suite of consumer-facing marketing activations as the brand seeks to prioritize the zero-sugar category across in-store and media marketing channels.

Some of the campaign activations around the new and improved Pepsi Zero Sugar include:

National Television Commercial : Airing throughout the NFL Playoffs the brand is releasing new commercials, available in English and Spanish, celebrating the new and improved taste – see : Airing throughout the NFL Playoffs the brand is releasing new commercials, available in English and Spanish, celebrating the new and improved taste – see here

Super Bowl LVII: Confirmation of a new Super Bowl campaign for Pepsi Zero Sugar, the Pepsi brand's first in three years;

Pepsi Zero Sugar Giveaway: Offering up to 10 million FREE Pepsi Zero Sugars, proving to consumers through taste and trial that zero never tasted so good – text "FREE PEPSI" throughout the Playoffs and "FREE ZERO" during the Super Bowl to 81234 to get a free Pepsi Zero Sugar. Rules Offering up to 10 million FREE Pepsi Zero Sugars, proving to consumers through taste and trial that zero never tasted so good – text "FREE PEPSI" throughout the Playoffs and "FREE ZERO" during the Super Bowl to 81234 to get a free Pepsi Zero Sugar. Rules here

Retail Partner Promotions: Pepsi Zero Sugar will be prominent with key partners for retail promotions rolling out across the country throughout the year.

To stay updated on the latest news around Pepsi Zero Sugar fans can follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (@Pepsi).

