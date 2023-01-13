Community Home Health & Hospice enters Operations Transfer Agreement with Eden Health

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Home Health & Hospice is committed to informing our community about changes to our healthcare services provided. This joint press release provides an update about changes currently underway.

Over the past 45 years, Community Home Health & Hospice compassionately served thousands of patients and families in Clark, Cowlitz, Columbia, and Wahkiakum counties. In our efforts to provide the highest quality care for our patients, Community Home Health & Hospice has made the decision to partner with Eden Health to ensure the continuity of care for our home health and hospice patients.

"This partnership is valued greatly as Eden Health has offered to continue care for our current patients as well as hire our current employees," said Corey Balkan, Board President of Community Home Health & Hospice. "Community has great confidence in the partner we have selected. Eden Health has an exceptional reputation for quality care while promoting integrity, dedication, and empathy."

"The agreement marks the latest step in the planning process to ensure our communities receive the care they deserve, our team has meaningful employment in a position they are passionate about, and we honor the legacy of this amazing agency that has served this region for the last 45 years," he added.

Eden Health has been providing the full suite of in-home services since early 2013. "We are committed to continuing to provide the highest level of quality care to the residents of Southwest Washington and Columbia County and look forward to the opportunity that this brings for our mutual patients and employee-owners," said Brent Weil, President and CEO of Eden Healthcare Management. "Our goal is to 'keep healthcare local' to ensure that each community is represented, and strategies are implemented specifically to meet the needs of the residents in the communities that we are so honored to serve", noted Mr. Weil.

This transition of care will take place on May 1, 2023.

About Community Home Health & Hospice

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a 100% employee-owned company offering Home Health, Home Care, Palliative Care and Hospice in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Arizona. We pride ourselves in setting standards for excellence and strive to provide the highest quality care to our patients. We are proud to be accredited by ACHC and to be a certified Great Place to Work 4 years in a row in addition to many other awards achieved. For more information, visit www.eden-health.com.

