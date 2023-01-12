Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2022

Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.28 trillion as of December 31, 2022. Preliminary net outflows for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $17.1 billion, bringing preliminary year-to-date net outflows to $61.7 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, of $0.7 billion in December 2022, and $2.1 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. This brings total client transfers for 2022 to $12.4 billion. These client transfers include $0.5 billion, $1.6 billion, and $8.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the December, fourth quarter, and year-to-date periods.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


12/31/2022


11/30/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity


$            370


$           400


$            365


$            554

 Fixed income, including money market


74


75


74


85

 Multi-asset(b)


184


192


175


232



628


667


614


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity


294


312


283


439

 Fixed income, including money market


93


92


91


90

 Multi-asset(b)


216


225


199


246

 Alternatives


44


44


43


42



647


673


616


817

Total assets under management


$         1,275


$        1,340


$         1,230


$         1,688










Target date retirement products


$            334


$           349


$            311


$            391


(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate
line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


12/31/2022


11/30/2022


9/30/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity and blended assets


$            502


$           540


$            488


$            724

 Fixed income, including money market


126


127


126


147



628


667


614


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity and blended assets


464


491


436


632

 Fixed income, including money market


139


138


137


143

 Alternatives


44


44


43


42



647


673


616


817

Total assets under management


$         1,275


$        1,340


$         1,230


$         1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

