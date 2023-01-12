PolicyEngine Launches Revolutionary Public Policy Analysis Tool in the US

The international non-profit building open-source software to analyze public policy is excited to expand in the US

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolicyEngine US , the free and open-source tool that calculates the impact of economic policy reforms, launches today in the United States. This innovative web application is the first and only product that allows anyone to estimate their taxes and benefits, then design custom policy reforms and estimate how they affect society and households.

The PolicyEngine US web app allows users to modify hundreds of parameters that characterize existing laws. The tool then estimates the impact of those changes on customizable households, as well as society-wide outcomes like poverty, inequality, and the budget. It operates on any device and requires no technical knowledge.

PolicyEngine US includes the following features:

Simulates individual income taxes federally and in six states to date: Maryland , Massachusetts , New York , Oregon , Pennsylvania , and Washington

Models benefit programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, free and reduced-price school meals, and Supplemental Security Income in all 50 states

Empowers users to design highly customizable policy reforms representing all modeled tax and benefit programs

Estimates society-wide impacts at the state and federal level, including net cost, poverty, inequality, and other distributional outcomes

Produces personalized results based on an individual's household income and circumstances

Creates shareable charts that show the results of policy proposals

"Since our initial launch in the UK, we've helped think tanks, advocacy groups, political parties, and ordinary citizens better understand tax and benefit policy," said Max Ghenis, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of PolicyEngine. "We're thrilled that today's launch and future updates will empower Americans to explore public policy with the same transparency and rigor."

For more information, visit PolicyEngine's launch blog post , which shows how to use the product to analyze reforms to the federal Child Tax Credit.

About PolicyEngine:

PolicyEngine is a non-profit that builds free, open source software to compute the impact of public policy. Our tools help the policy community and the public understand existing policies and evaluate proposed reforms. For more information on PolicyEngine, visit https://policyengine.org .

