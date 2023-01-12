Nurse Practitioners Named "Best Health Care Job" in 2023 by U.S. News & World Report

NPs Ranked Top Health Job for Second Year as Demand Soars

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is celebrating the news that U.S News & World Report, for the second year in a row, ranked the nurse practitioner (NP) role first on its " 2023 Best Health Care Jobs " list and second on its " 100 Best Jobs of 2023 " list. The annual rankings consider "… the most important aspects of a job including opportunities for growth, work-life balance and salary."

"This honor is a testament to the outstanding care delivered to patients by the nation's 355,000 licensed NPs."

"NPs are thrilled to have their role recognized by U.S. News World & Report as the top health care job and the second-ranked best job of any field," said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of AANP. "This honor is a testament to the outstanding care delivered by the nation's more than 355,000 licensed NPs to patients in more than 1 billion visits each year.

"With nearly 100 million people living in primary care health professional shortage areas," said Kapu, "NPs are leading the way to expand access to care — everywhere. We thank NPs for their leadership — and our patients for choosing NPs. The nurse practitioner role is more than a job — it's a calling, and it is an honor. I look forward to a new generation of providers heeding that special call to serve and build healthier lives."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org .

