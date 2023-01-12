Nevro to Highlight New Clinical Evidence at the 2023 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) 26th Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced a series of data presentations supporting the use of the company's HFX™ 10 kHz Therapy for patients with chronic pain. Results will be presented at the 2023 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting held from January 12-15, 2023.

A total of 18 scientific abstracts reviewing clinical results for 10 kHz Therapy™, including two late-breaking presentations, seven podium presentations, and nine posters, will be presented at NANS 2023. This year, Nevro will showcase its comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) portfolio, including its new AI-enabled HFX iQ™ system and support services for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain, including non-surgical back pain (NSBP), and painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) at exhibit booth #824.

"Nevro is proud to continue our longstanding commitment to investing in the field of neuromodulation and expanding our growing body of clinical evidence," said D. Keith Grossman, Chairman, CEO and President of Nevro. "We are excited for Dr. Petersen and Dr. Kapural to share the significant 24-month data from the SENZA-PDN and the SENZA-NSRBP trials at NANS, reflecting our mission to help physicians treat underserved patient populations suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Additionally, we are pleased that many of the clinical investigators studying our proprietary 10 kHz Therapy will have the opportunity to present the results of numerous additional studies around the world."

Key presentations are highlighted below:

Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN)

Nevro's PDN data presentation ("10 kHz SCS Provides Durable Pain Relief for Patients with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy") will highlight complete 24-month follow-up results for pain relief and improved neurological function. Nevro's SENZA-PDN trial is the largest, Level 1 randomized controlled trial (RCT) of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) treatment studying PDN completed thus far with 216 randomized subjects. Results will be presented by Erika A. Petersen, MD, from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, on January 14, 2023, from 11:20 am – 11:50 am PT during the E3 Session: Critical Updates in Neuromodulation.

A second PDN data presentation ("10 kHz SCS Significantly Improves Health-Related Quality of Life for Patients with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy") will feature the results showing improvement in multiple quality of life metrics with 10 kHz Therapy. Results will also be presented by Erika A. Petersen, MD, on January 13, 2023, from 11:20 am – 11:50 am PT during the E1 Session: APP.

Non-Surgical Back Pain (NSBP)

Nevro's NSBP data presentation ("Treating Non-surgical Refractory Back Pain with 10kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation: 24 Month Follow-up from RCT") will feature 24-month outcomes from its SENZA-NSRBP RCT investigating 10 kHz Therapy for treating non-surgical refractory back pain, with 159 randomized participants from 15 study centers. Results will be presented by Leonardo Kapural, MD, PhD, from Carolinas Pain Institute, Winston-Salem, NC, on January 13, 2023, from 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm PT during the Plenary Session II: Late-Breaking Abstracts.

A second NSBP data presentation ("10kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation for Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain: Objective Functional Outcome to 24-Months") will feature the important improvements in non-pain outcomes such as sleep, mental health and function experienced by patients treated with 10 kHz Therapy in the SENZA-NSRBP RCT. Results will be presented by Jessica Jameson, MD, FASA, from Axis Spine Center, Coeur d'Alene, ID on January 13, 2023, from 11:20 am – 11:50 am PT during the D1 Session: Spine.

10-Year Real-World Data on Efficacy of 10 kHz Therapy

In addition to the data presentations described above, a poster presentation ("Ten-Year Real-World Data on the Efficacy of High-Frequency 10 kHz Spinal Cord Stimulation") will feature 10-year follow-up data from patients who originally participated in the SENZA EU study and continued with usual care in a real-world setting over a mean period of 10 years. This poster will be presented by Prof. Jean-Pierre van Buyten from the Multidisciplinary Pain Centre, AZ Nikolaas Hospital, Sint-Niklaas, Belgium.

