Knight Watch recognized at Autocall's Annual Partner Appreciation Event

Knight Watch's Fire Division Named Leader in North American Autocall Sales

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Within a year of joining Autocall™, Knight Watch's Fire division was named the leader in North American Autocall sales. As a result of this outstanding accomplishment, Knight Watch has been recognized as Autocall's Rookie of the Year at its yearly partner appreciation event in October in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Because of COVID-19, this was the first time this event was held since 2019.

Knight Watch's Fire Team accepts Autocall's Rookie of the Year award for most sales in North America in 2022. (PRNewswire)

"This is an annual event that we have with our Autocall partners. It gives us a chance to recognize our hard-working partners, share new products, best practices, and gather feedback," said Erin Paluk, Autocall's Marketing Communications Manager.

At this event, teams were not only given further education, but also had the opportunity to enjoy excursions and socialize. Chris Maletich, National Sales Manager with Autocall, stated "We feel so fortunate to partner with Knight Watch, and look forward to the many years of success together." Knight Watch's Regional Sales Managers, Matthew Thornton, Jeff Bristow, and Jeff VanSkiver accepted the North American Rookie of the Year award at the gala event during the three-day conference.

In partnership with Autocall, Knight Watch provides top-of-the-line security, building automation, and fire systems to customers. They place a high priority on customer satisfaction and safety. Knight Watch ensures the safety, comfort, and energy efficiency of enterprise buildings. Please congratulate Knight Watch on its excellence and outstanding accomplishment in becoming the North American Autocall Rookie of the Year for 2022.

About Knight Watch:

Knight Watch is a global technology solution and products provider with extensive teams of engineers, project managers, and IT staff across cloud, security, and data center infrastructure to help you accelerate your business through secure technology transformation. Knight Watch is passionate about making your business thrive. Using years of experience in technology and engineering, Knight Watch helps you achieve the outcomes you need to grow. Learn more at www.knightwatch.net.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, they transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, they drive the outcomes that matter most. They deliver their promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

