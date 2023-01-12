Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 common and preferred stock dividends.

iStar is designating all dividends paid in 2022 as Capital Gain Distributions pursuant to Internal Revenue Code section 857(b)(3)(B). The entire capital gain distribution was paid from long-term capital gains from the sales of shares in domestically controlled real estate investment trusts. Accordingly, none constitutes Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain or Section 897 gain.

iStar Common Stock

NYSE: STAR
CUSIP: 45031U-101

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
One-Year
Amount

Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
Three-Year
Amount

03/01/22

03/15/22

$0.1250000

$0.0000000

$0.1250000

$0.1250000

$0.1250000

06/01/22

06/15/22

0.1250000

0.0000000

0.1250000

0.1250000

0.1250000

09/01/22

09/15/22

0.1250000

0.0000000

0.1250000

0.1250000

0.1250000

12/01/22

12/07/22

2.2161225

0.0000000

2.2161225

2.2161225

2.2161225



$2.5911225

$0.0000000

$2.5911225

$2.5911225

$2.5911225









8.00% Series D Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prD
CUSIP: 45031U-408

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
One-Year
Amount

Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
Three-Year
Amount

03/01/22

03/15/22

$0.5000

$0.0000

$0.5000

$0.5000

$0.5000

06/01/22

06/15/22

0.5000

0.0000

0.5000

0.5000

0.5000

09/01/22

09/15/22

0.5000

0.0000

0.5000

0.5000

0.5000

12/01/22

12/15/22

0.5000

0.0000

0.5000

0.5000

0.5000



$2.0000

$0.0000

$2.0000

$2.0000

$2.0000









7.65% Series G Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prG
CUSIP: 45031U-705

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
One-Year
Amount

Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
Three-Year
Amount

03/01/22

03/15/22

$0.478125

$0.000000

$0.478125

$0.478125

$0.478125

06/01/22

06/15/22

0.478125

0.000000

0.478125

0.478125

0.478125

09/01/22

09/15/22

0.478125

0.000000

0.478125

0.478125

0.478125

12/01/22

12/15/22

0.478125

0.000000

0.478125

0.478125

0.478125



$1.912500

$0.000000

$1.912500

$1.912500

$1.912500









7.50% Series I Preferred Stock  |  Liquidation Preference: $25.00

NYSE: STAR prI
CUSIP: 45031U-804

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Income

Capital Gain
Distribution

Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
One-Year
Amount

Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
Three-Year
Amount

03/01/22

03/15/22

$0.46875

$0.00000

$0.46875

$0.46875

$0.46875

06/01/22

06/15/22

0.46875

0.00000

0.46875

0.46875

0.46875

09/01/22

09/15/22

0.46875

0.00000

0.46875

0.46875

0.46875

12/01/22

12/15/22

0.46875

0.00000

0.46875

0.46875

0.46875



$1.87500

$0.00000

$1.87500

$1.87500

$1.87500









*           *           *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.)
iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Company Contact: 
Jason Fooks
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Marketing
T 212.930.9400
E investors@istar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-announces-tax-treatment-of-2022-dividends-301720857.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.