Florida Realtors® 2023 Real Estate Trends: What's Ahead for Fla. Real Estate?

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate drives Florida's economy, and having a look into what may lie ahead in a still uncertain 2023 is key for policymakers, residents and Realtors. As part of this year's Florida Real Estate Trends summit, Florida Realtors® Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor will share his outlook for Florida's economy and housing market in the months to come.

A highlight of Florida Realtors 2023 Mid-Winter Business Meetings, the Real Estate Trends summit takes place Jan. 19 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Renaissance SeaWorld Orlando. Box lunches will be available for purchase near the session room. The agenda includes the economic outlook for the U.S. and Florida; the state's housing market outlook; migration trends for Florida; and also consumer motivations and expectations.

"Elevated mortgage interest rates and the economic well-being of consumers are two of the biggest stories going into 2023's housing market," says Dr. O'Connor. "At this year's Florida Real Estate Trends event, we'll be walking everyone through the current state of the market and where we expect to go from here. Inflation finally seems to be slowing, which is good news, but a lot still needs to happen before we're going to see interest rates recede significantly.

"We'll also have Morning Consult Chief Economist John Leer on hand to give a comprehensive breakdown of how consumers – including potential homebuyers – are feeling as they continue to wrestle with these higher rates, as well as inflation and the widely perceived sense that the U.S. economy is slowing. 2023 is likely to be a bumpy ride but there is at least some light at the end of the tunnel, so be sure to join us to get a head start on this year's Florida housing market."

Morning Consult uses its high-frequency survey data to capture unique insights to keep a constant pulse on consumer sentiment, according to company officials.

There are two ways to attend the 2023 Real Estate Trends event on Jan. 19, either in person during Florida Realtors 2023 Mid-Winter Business Meetings or virtually. For more information, go to 2023 Real Estate Trends on Florida Realtors' member website.

