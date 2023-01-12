AutoRABIT Secures Funding, Releases New Products in an Award-Winning 2022

The introduction of unique DevSecOps tools fuels growth and increased market share.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT has injected new life into the Salesforce DevSecOps industry with exciting developments that gained continuous recognition throughout 2022. The launch of fresh, innovative tools has boosted the company's expansion and contributed to prestigious award wins.

AutoRABIT achieved record growth in new areas of the DevSecOps market through:

Introducing two new tools and a powerful update that expands existing solutions.

Securing a new round of Series B funding.

Opening a global hub for the company in Central Europe .

Being named a Gold Winner by the Stevie International Business Awards, shortlisted for the 2022 Summer SaaS Awards, and a finalist by the North American DevOps Awards.

"We're very excited to be able to help Salesforce developers and administrators alike in ways our competitors can't match," said Meredith Bell, CEO at AutoRABIT. "Our continued success is due to the hard work of our team, recognizing holes in the industry and addressing them directly."

The addition of AutoRABIT's Record Migrator and CodeScan Shield solutions rounded out its 2022 DevSecOps offerings, serving to increase visibility, maintain consistently high levels of quality, and expedite processes through automation. The 22.2 update introduced new integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams, enhanced automated processes, and ensured seamless operation with Salesforce's newest update, API version 56.

This insight and ability to find and fill gaps in the Salesforce DevSecOps industry led to AutoRABIT securing $26 million in Series B funding from Full In Partners. AutoRABIT furthered its expansion by opening a new office in Prague to act as the company's international headquarters. The executive team was rounded out by bringing on Rich Flati as Chief Operations Officer and Dustin Dean as Chief Revenue Officer. Flati brings innovative management techniques learned through decades of experience in B2B sales. Dean is the former CRO of numerous software companies where he honed his ability to streamline operations.

CodeScan was recognized by the Stevie Awards for its ability to empower Salesforce developers to create the best possible code, support data security, and scan existing environments for potential vulnerabilities. AutoRABIT was also shortlisted for the Best SaaS Product for Financial Services Award by the Summer SaaS Awards. Additionally, AutoRABIT was the winner for Best Overall DevOps Project – Finance Sector and a finalist for the Best DevOps Tool and Product of the Year by the North American DevOps Awards.

These accomplishments throughout 2022 highlight AutoRABIT's continued ability to push the Salesforce DevSecOps industry forward. These new services and expansions set the company up for a record breaking 2023.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's award winning suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure in the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster and more secure deployment in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

