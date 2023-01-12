American Urological Association Names New Public Policy Council Chair

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) today announced that Mark T. Edney, MD, MBA, has been named the next Public Policy chair. He will assume the role of chair-elect on June 1, 2023, and begin his four-year term as chair on June 1, 2024.

Mark T. Edney, MD, MBA, will be AUA's next Public Policy Chair. (PRNewswire)

In his new role, Dr. Edney will lead the AUA Public Policy Council (PPC), providing strategic oversight on initiatives aimed at further shaping governmental, private, professional and socioeconomic issues affecting the delivery of urologic care. He will also oversee the activities of the following AUA committees: Coding and Reimbursement, Legislative Affairs, State Advocacy and Research Appropriations.

"Dr. Edney is a strong advocate for the specialty of urology and a dynamic leader who understands the challenges and opportunities facing our community, both at the federal and state levels," said Dr. Randall Meacham, AUA president-elect and search committee chair. "We look forward to working with Dr. Edney and we're confident that his expertise will enhance the AUA's ability to promote the highest standards of urological clinical care through healthcare policy."

An active member of the AUA, Dr. Edney currently serves as the chair of AUA's State Advocacy Committee and as the Business of Urology section editor for the Urology Practice Journal. He has previously served as the Health Policy Chair for the Mid-Atlantic Section of the AUA, was the section's representative to the PPC from 2012-2018 and is a former member of the AUA's Legislative Affairs Committee. Dr. Edney has also served as the president of Maryland's state urology coalition as well as president of the American Association of Clinical Urologists. He held the honor of AUA Gallagher Health Policy Scholar in 2012.

Dr. Edney is a senior physician at Chesapeake Urology Associates. He obtained his MD from Dartmouth Medical School and completed his urology residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Dr. Edney served in the medical corps of the United States Army Reserve and he earned his MBA from Brandeis University. He is a former chief of surgery at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center and is a past president of the medical staff.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

