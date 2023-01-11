U.S. Department of Energy Awards South 8 Technologies $3.152M EVs4ALL Grant

South 8's LiGas® electrolyte to be used to reduce the cost and increase the performance in high-power, fast-charging lithium-ion batteries

Battery cell requirements, testing and evaluation will be conducted over 36 months by a global automotive manufacturer

Funding awarded through DOE ARPA-E's EVs4ALL program

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South 8 Technologies, developers of a novel liquefied gas (LiGas®) electrolyte for the next generation of safe and high-performing lithium-ion batteries, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) to participate in its American Low-Carbon Living (EVs4ALL) program. The $3.125 million grant allows South 8 to develop high-power, rapid-charge Li-ion battery cells using its LiGas® electrolyte. These will be developed and evaluated over the next 3 years in collaboration with a global automotive manufacturer.

L to R: Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy David Turk, South 8 Technologies Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Cyrus Rustomji, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer Jungwoo Lee, and Chief Commercial Officer Hamid Sayadi (PRNewswire)

"South 8's LiGas electrolyte reduces the cost of EV battery manufacturing and increases battery performance."

"The South 8 team is excited to be selected for the EVs4ALL program because its goal of making e-mobility solutions available to everyone aligns with own," said Cyrus Rustomji, CEO and co-founder of South 8 Technologies. "Our LiGas electrolyte reduces the cost of EV battery manufacturing and increases battery performance."

At a press conference today held at South 8's San Diego manufacturing facility, Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, David Turk, said that the U.S. is going to need innovative solutions like South 8 Technologies' LiGas electrolyte along with the implementation by tier-one car manufacturers to meet the aggressive government goals for EVs on the road and air quality. He announced $42 million in funding for 12 projects, including South 8's.

South 8's "Liquefied Gas Electrolytes for Next-Gen EV Batteries" project is funded ARPA-E's EVs4ALL program which is designed to increase EV market share by developing next-generation batteries that are fast-charging, effective at low temperatures, and more durable.

South 8's LiGas electrolyte is a safer, non-toxic, non-corrosive, higher performance alternative to standard liquid electrolytes. The liquefied gas electrolyte improves safety, increases energy density, achieves all-weather performance, enables fast-charge capability and reduces costs while also being compatible with existing lithium-ion cell production or gigafactory manufacturing processes and supply chains. LiGas® makes lithium-ion batteries safer by removing the risk of thermal runaway, since the harmless liquefied gas can be safely vented.

For more about South 8 Technologies and its innovative liquefied gas electrolyte, please visit www.south8technologies.com.

About South 8 Technologies

South 8 Technologies, Inc. has developed a novel liquefied gas electrolyte product, LiGas®, to power the next generation of lithium-ion batteries and advance the world's clean energy future. The venture-backed cleantech company's Series A round of $12 million was led by Anzu Partners with participation from LG Ventures, Shell Ventures, Foothill Ventures, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso.

For more information about South 8 Technologies, visit www.south8technologies.com or follow South 8 on LinkedIn .

www.south8technologies.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE South 8 Technologies