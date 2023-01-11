Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas Opens Securities Fraud Law Firm Branch in Lexington, KY

Representing Kentucky Investors Against Brokerage Firms Throughout the United States

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our seasoned securities litigation attorneys at Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) are pleased to announce that we now have a law office in Lexington. While we've represented investors throughout Kentucky for over 30 years, local clients are now able to visit Attorney Ryan Cook at our new location conveniently located on E. Reynolds Road.

Why Work With Our Lexington Securities Lawyers?

Led by Attorneys Kirk Smith and Sam Edwards, our legal team combines over a century's worth of experience in the securities industry and securities law to help investors and their families throughout the US pursue damages caused by broker fraud and negligence. Over the years, we have represented thousands of investors, including retail customers, retirees, inexperienced investors, conservative investors, high-net-worth investors, accredited investors, institutional investors, and others to recover many millions of dollars through Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration, mediation, and litigation.

When you work with Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas, you are retaining the services of an entire team of experienced investor fraud attorneys and their knowledgeable legal staff. A number of us used to work in the brokerage industry and are aware of the unsavory and negligent practices that bad or poorly trained brokers can engage in. We know how these actions can lead to unnecessary yet devastating investment losses. It is why we now dedicate our law practice solely to fighting for investors and protecting their legal rights.

We represent Kentucky investors against brokerage firms and brokers in the state, as well as broker-dealers throughout the US. Our SEC litigation lawyers have law offices all over the US and we have gone up against the biggest firms on Wall Street to secure up to seven-figure arbitration awards and settlements for our clients.

Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas represents Kentucky investors in pursuing financial recovery over losses caused by:

Unsuitability

Financial product failures

Overconcentration

Misrepresentations and omissions

And much more.

To schedule you free, no obligation case assessment, in Lexington call (859) 810-0266 or call (800) 259-9010.

