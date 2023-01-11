Service Corporation International Announces New Unsecured Credit Agreement

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) (the "Company") announces that as of today, January 11, 2023, it has entered into a $2.175 billion unsecured credit agreement maturing in 2028 providing for a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and a $675 million Term Loan A. The Company will use borrowings under these new credit facilities to refinance its existing credit facilities, and pay related fees and expenses.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At September 30, 2022, we owned and operated 1,463 funeral service locations and 488 cemeteries (of which 300 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

