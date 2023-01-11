Rich Talent Group builds out Social Impact Practice.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Talent Group (RTG), executive recruiting firm known for its track record of building diverse leadership teams and boards, announced the launch of its Social Impact Practice.

Rich Talent Group (PRNewswire)

"Rich Talent Group has always been about accelerating change; expanding our work in this area is core to our mission," said Founder and CEO, Jana Rich, "Environmental, social, and governance topics have risen to the top of the CEO agenda. Whether it's around DE&I or climate, our clients are doubling down on ESG, and we want to support them."

RTG will be expanding its business in two key areas:

1) Recruiting executives into Chief- DE&I, ESG, and Impact roles, building on the work the firm has done in this area over the last several years.

2) Serving more clients in the social sector (e.g., non-profits, B-Corps, Impact investing, and Ed-Tech) in building and diversifying their boards and leadership teams across functions.

To help lead this practice, RTG appointed Lisa Daggs as Principal last year. Daggs brings more than 25 years of experience building and leading teams, scaling organizations, and impact investing. "Part of the reason I joined RTG was because of the company's dedication to social impact. I'm excited to grow this practice," said Daggs.

RTG has also engaged three outside executives to advise on the practice: Meg Garlinghouse (VP, Social Impact, Linkedin), Holly Gordon (Founding Executive Director, Sean Connery Foundation), and LaFawn Davis (SVP ESG, Indeed).

"We're so grateful for the thought partnership of Meg, Holly, and LaFawn," said Rich, "We look forward to working with them and our clients to create even more positive impact."

About Rich Talent Group

Rich Talent Group partners with today's visionary companies to build transformative leadership teams and boards that help change the world. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has become a leader in advocating for diversity and creating more diverse and inclusive teams across the country. Over the last two years, 90% of the candidates RTG recruited into operating roles added diversity as women, people of color, and/or LGBTQ+. And that was nearly 100% for boards. With offices in San Francisco and New York, RTG works with both early-stage companies and larger established organizations in consumer, tech, professional and financial services, and social impact. In 2021, RTG joined kyu —a global collective of creative change-making firms.

