Maergo and Shipium Partner to Provide Fast and Accurate Shipping to E-commerce Retailers

The two technology providers announce partnership to help improve delivery speed and accuracy for retailers at a critical moment in the industry

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maergo, one of the fastest growing leaders in logistics and technology, today announced a partnership with Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce retailers.

Shipium is a technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve “the Prime problem” for companies facing heightened customer expectations. (PRNewswire)

Maergo is a leader in providing 2-3 day package shipping by continuously optimizing parcel delivery from order to destination through its multi-modal network. Top-selling e-commerce retailers love Maergo's delivery speed combined with competitive pricing and structural advantages.

Shipium helps those same retailers address "the Prime problem" by modernizing their shipping software stack. Customers turn to Shipium when new initiatives highlight how their existing legacy tech is an anchor on business change. Typically goals relating to e-commerce competitiveness—like adding a customer-facing delivery promise, improving delivery accuracy, or dramatically reducing shipping costs—are the situations Shipium helps best.

When progressive companies like Maergo and Shipium partner, the results speak for themselves. Retailers who use both firms have seen their shipping costs reduced an average of 19%. Meanwhile, both delivery speed and accuracy are improved by more volume going towards Maergo's consistent 2–3 day service.

The key to these improved outcomes is moving quickly towards a multi-carrier strategy. Retailers who are stuck with legacy shipping solutions experience poor time-to-value getting progressive carriers like Maergo up and running across their network. It's usually an expensive service order put into a queue that can take months to get completed—per warehouse. With Shipium, it's a simple afternoon activity to enable Maergo across a retailer's entire network. Shipium sees customers start with an average of 1.2 carriers and move to an average of 6.4 carriers in a single quarter, all for free.

"We provide a compelling service that helps retailers modernize their delivery experience to consumers. Shipium makes network changes immediate, solving the time-to-value problem that other shipping systems create. Our customers are happier using Shipium with Maergo," said Peter Sheldon, SVP of Strategy and Growth of Maergo.

"It's essential that the most important retailers diversify their carriers away from a single-source strategy. It's the only way to pull in progressive partners like Maergo, who are the real unlock to competing in today's competitive e-commerce landscape. We're excited to help bring Maergo's leading service to the industry when they need it most," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium.

ABOUT MAERGO

Maergo is a first-of-its-kind parcel delivery platform, purpose-built for branded direct-to-consumer delivery using modern technology and advanced data capabilities. The result is a national service disrupting incumbent carriers and empowering the largest and fastest growing brands to increase sales and customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.maergo.com .

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is a the premium shipping platform for ecommerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise they can keep with accurate delivery dates, then keep the promise that they made with modern shipping software. Learn more at shipium.com .

Media Contact: shipium@bamtheagency.com

