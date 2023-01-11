GSV Releases the GSV 150 List for 2023, Recognizing the Top Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

GSV reveals the 2023 edition of its annual GSV 150 list

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV Ventures, the multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global digital learning and workforce skills sector, is proud to announce the 2023 edition of its highly-anticipated GSV 150 list. The list recognizes the top 150 private companies across Pre-K to Gray digital learning and workforce skills driving growth, innovation, and impact in the industry.

Presenting the GSV 150, the most transformational growth companies in digital learning & workforce skills in 2023.

Over 4,000 venture capital and private equity-backed private companies revolutionizing the world of education technology were evaluated to determine this year's list. GSV evaluated several factors — revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margins profile, to arrive at the top 150 companies. GSV estimates that together these 150 companies reach roughly 3 billion people -- almost half of the global population -- and generate approximately $25 billion in revenue.

"We are excited to release the annual GSV 150, a selection of the leading private companies in digital learning and workforce skills," said Alexandra Argo, investor at GSV Ventures. "As we enter into what we call a 'Brave New World,' it is clear that you can't use an old map for a new world. This impressive group of companies continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of learners and businesses at scale. After evaluating over 4,000 companies globally, we are proud to present the list of the 150 most impactful companies in digital learning that are leading the charge in providing ALL people equal access to the future."

The final selection of companies was determined by GSV's proprietary scoring system, which applies scores across several KPIs such as revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margins profile. Companies evaluated met the following criteria:

VC or PE-backed companies in digital learning and workforce skills, excluding public and nonprofit companies

Companies that have achieved meaningful scale, and primarily, but not exclusively, those that are post-Series A in their development

Companies experiencing solid, top-line growth

Visit asugsvsummit.com/gsv-edtech-150 to view the full list of GSV 150 companies. We look forward to welcoming many of the GSV 150 companies and CEOs at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego, April 17-19, 2023.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures is a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector. The fund manages and is currently investing out of GSV Ventures Fund III, backing innovative entrepreneurs across the "Pre-K to Gray" Arc of Learning and Skills. GSV has made over $600 million in investments; portfolio holdings include Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute. Learn more at GSV.ventures.

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global event focused on technology innovation in digital learning and workforce skills. We believe that ALL people deserve equal access to the future. Started in 2010 with a collaboration between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), the annual Summit connects leading minds focused on transforming society and business around learning and work. Educators, investors, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world come together to innovate the future of education for all. Hosted in San Diego, over 5,300 people attended in April 2022. Speakers from previous years include President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, John Legend, Common, Marian Wright Edelman, Bill Gates, Sandra Day O'Connor, Reed Hastings, President Vicente Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Gloria Steinem, Tony Blair, and Howard Schultz.

