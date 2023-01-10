White Castle's Beloved Valentine's Day Dinner is Back!

Reservations for the Feb. 14 dinner are now being accepted via OpenTable

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The road to Lover's Lane runs right through White Castle as America's first fast-food hamburger chain welcomes the return of its Valentine's Day dinner experience in Castle dining rooms after a two-year absence.

White Castle's beloved Valentine's Day tradition is back in 2023, and reservations are available through OpenTable.com.

On Feb. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m., participating White Castle restaurants once again will transform their dining rooms into fine dining establishments with hostess seating, tableside service and festive holiday décor.

There's only one catch: Reservations are required, and with reservations expected to fill quickly, guests are encouraged to sign up early at OpenTable.com. Participating Castles can be found at WhiteCastle.com/locations (scroll down to "Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Castle!").

"Valentine's Day is the day when White Castle becomes Love Castle, and we can't wait to celebrate it in person in 2023," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "It's an opportunity to gather with those we love and savor the flavor of all the Castle has to offer, all in a festive atmosphere with affordable prices that won't bust anyone's budget. This is what feeding the souls is all about, and we're excited that the tradition we have loved and missed is back!"

2023 marks the 32nd year that White Castle has observed Valentine's Day with a special celebration. The last in-person Valentine's Day dine-in experience in 2020 — just a few weeks before COVID shut everything down — attracted more than 30,000 Cravers.

Special menu items available for Valentine's Day

The Love Cube meal for two, inspired by pandemic constraints in 2022, is back in 2023. This Valentine's Day exclusive, which is available while supplies last, features eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides and two small soft drinks. The Love Cube can be ordered for carry out and for dining in.

"Variety is the spice of life, and our special menu this year is full of variety that will make Valentine's Day memorable," Richardson said.

Adding to that variety is a brand-new, custom Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage, the Sprite Love Castle Potion. It is the marriage of the cool crispness of lemon-lime, a pop of cherry and a kiss of smooth, creamy vanilla. The one-of-a-kind liquid refreshment is available only on Feb. 14.

Cravers should leave room for a sweet nightcap. The Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-on-a-Stick is the perfect treat to end the night. It features strawberry swirl cheesecake in a chocolate cookie crumb crust. Craver Nation members can get a buy one, get one (BOGO) dessert-on-a-stick coupon for use only in Castles between Feb. 10 and 14.

Cravers will fall head over heels with new Valentine's Day merch

Food isn't the only thing White Castle will be offering to tempt Cravers! It has a new line of merchandise specifically to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Love Castle silk robe : The soft-to-touch magenta garment featuring a red belt is perfect for lounging and relaxation 365 days a year.

Love Castle sunglasses : These heart-shaped glasses are the perfect accessory piece for your date-night attire.

White Castle T-shirts in two different designs: The Love Castle Candy Tee and the Love Castle Crave Tee crew neck shirts allow you to wear our heart on your sleeve.

These items can be purchased from White Castle's House of Crave, an online store featuring these and other White Castle-branded items.

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

