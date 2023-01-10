Safeguard Global Expands Suite of Solutions to Better Serve Companies Growing Internationally

Companies can recruit, hire, pay, and analyze people data while managing global operations with one single partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Global, long recognized as the leading provider of global employer of record and centralized global payroll solutions, is introducing a full suite of solutions to better serve emerging and established multinational companies. Safeguard Global offers companies a range of HR solutions needed for global expansion, including recruitment, hiring, payroll and workforce operations analytics, as well as management of in-country entity set-up, HR services, tax and accounting services and treasury services.

Safeguard Global completed an acquisition last year designed to enhance its offerings to meet the increased demand for global workforce management solutions. Today, Safeguard Global is unique in its ability to provide a full set of solutions to support companies in their global expansion, including the ability to:

Recruit – Engage with a global talent pool, whether expanding into a new market or seeking the best talent in the world

Hire – Employ full time, contingent or temporary workers anywhere in the world

Pay – Seamlessly manage payroll for a local, regional or global workforce

Analyze – Leverage people analytics for better strategic decisions about workforce spend

Manage – Support for navigating the complexities of compliant in-country HR services, accounting and taxes and employment laws

"At Safeguard Global, we are passionate about helping companies compete on the global stage," said Bjorn Reynolds, CEO of Safeguard Global. "When HR leaders have the technology and solutions needed to make their jobs easier, they can spend more time bringing strategic value to their organizations as they grow. We're proud to bring these solutions to them – and to be the only partner our clients need no matter where they are in their international growth strategy."

Safeguard Global's technology solutions allow HR teams to compliantly expand, optimize their recruitment strategies and work with the best talent from anywhere in the world. To help further support this, in addition to unveiling the full suite of solutions, Safeguard Global is launching an online tool that will help employers quickly identify the worker misclassification risk in more than 170 countries. Employers can instantly determine when they should seek in-country counsel about recruiting and hiring, thereby ensuring they remain in full compliance with local employment laws.

About Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global is a future of work company that helps workers and companies thrive in the global economy. Backed by a data-rich technology platform, local expertise and industry-leading experience, Safeguard Global provides end-to-end solutions to manage people and scale operations. With Safeguard Global, organizations can recruit, hire, pay, analyze and manage workers and operations anywhere in the world, no matter where they are in their growth journey.

