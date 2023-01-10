Montel Williams Joins Cannformatics' Advisory Board

Emmy Award Winning Television Host and Medical Cannabis Advocate Joins Company as Media and Cannabis Industry Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannformatics, an early-stage biotechnology startup focused on personalizing medical cannabis treatment through the identification and application of saliva-based Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers, is proud to announce that Emmy Award winning television personality, medical cannabis advocate and entrepreneur Montel Williams has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Williams will serve as a Media and Cannabis Industry Advisor to the company as it works to complete the final phase of research prior to launching its first commercial service for patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Montel Williams (PRNewswire)

"Cannformatics' mission is to provide patients, with any medical condition treatable by cannabis, with the medical information they and their physicians need to improve health and quality of life. Montel, as both a medical cannabis patient and advocate has been on this mission for over twenty years. We are honored to have him join our Advisory Board," said Cannformatics CEO and Cofounder Dr. Itzhak Kurek. "Montel is joining the Board at a perfect time as we prepare for the launch of our first commercial platform. We look forward to his advice and counsel as we ramp up outreach to patients, physicians, and the medical cannabis industry."

Montel Williams is one of the highest profile advocates for medical cannabis in the country. He has used medical cannabis products to effectively manage the symptoms of his Multiple Sclerosis (MS) since his diagnosis with the disease in 1999. Williams is also the founder of Lenitiv Scientific LLC a cannabis product and branding company. In 2020 Williams launched his debut podcast Let's Be Blunt with Montel it was on that program where Williams met Dr. Kurek who was a guest on his show.

"For decades politicians, regulators, and much of the medical community have not just ignored medical cannabis they have contributed to the stigma patients face today. The science and data Cannformatics are developing cannot be ignored or dismissed. This company is quantifying the impact of cannabis on real patients, and I can't wait to help them tell their story," said Williams.

About Cannformatics:

Cannformatics, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology startup focused on the personalization of medical cannabis treatment through the identification and application of Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers found in saliva. The company's mission is to deliver recommendations for predictable and repeatable science-based medical cannabis treatment to improve health and quality of life. The company is now pursuing identifying Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers related to autism spectrum disorder in children. Cannformatics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Follow us on Twitter @cannformatics.

Cannformatics logo (PRNewsfoto/Cannformatics) (PRNewswire)

