Hello Mood Elevates the Delta 9 Edible Experience

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hello MOOD is thrilled to announce a new line of sweet edibles made into your favorite snacks. In addition to their popular line of Delta 8 and Delta 9 Gummies, they now offer classic chocolate chip Delta-9 THC cookies and delicious Delta-9 crispy cereal treat edibles.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive with 5 star reviews across the board. Favoritism leans towards the classic chocolate chip cookie and the Delta-9 THC Chocolate Crunch Treat.

MOOD is known for its descriptive experience outcomes - categorizing their products by 'mood' as opposed to simply dosage and strain.

Clients of Hello MOOD have come to expect certainty of results and are able to choose their edibles in accordance with their desired high. Focus, Chill, Euphoric, Sleep, and Body Soother are shortlisted as some of the most requested mood outcomes by edible enthusiasts.

Having just recently launched eight new Delta 9 THC edibles, Hello MOOD is also preparing for an upcoming phase in product development.



Co-founder David Charles is keen on continuing to offer quality Delta-8 and Delta-9 edibles for Hello MOOD clients:

"Customers have made it clear that Delta-9 and Delta-8 edibles are a highly desirable product format. We're so pleased to have been able to hit the mark straight-on and offer quality products that align with the customers' desired experiences. We work very closely with our carefully chosen US growers to ensure continued quality and precision."



With Hello MOOD's success in Delta 9 and Delta 8 gummies, and now snack style Delta-9 edibles, further expansion into this line of products is expected in 2023.

Their focus on quality provides Hello MOOD with the ability to offer a 90 day guarantee on all their products - whereas the Delta-8 and Delta-9 online community is typically capped at a 30 day guarantee. MOOD also conducts third party DEA certified lab testing and releases the full results for each product.

All of MOODs products can be ordered online via hellomood.co with no minimum order requirement - orders over $99 include free shipping. MOOD products are federally legal as per the 2018 Farm Bill, which states a limit of 0.3% Delta-9 THC in product dry weight. Orders can be shipped nationwide where they are provincially accepted.

For any additional inquiries, please contact Shelby at pr@hellomood.co

