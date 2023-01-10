Healthy.io Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate US Commercial Growth

Amazon Pharmacy Leader joining Healthy.io's executive team to head its commercial expansion and future growth

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io, the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, today announced the hiring of Justin Garrett as its Vice President of US Payer Sales. Justin previously served as Vice President of Commercial Markets at PillPack, which was acquired by Amazon in 2018. Post acquisition, he led Amazon Pharmacy's Payer Mail-Order service offering and brings with him a deep understanding of the payer market with a particular focus on simplifying the member experience and improving member outcomes.

In addition, the company has hired Scott Gagnon to be its Vice President of US Operations.

Before joining Healthy.io, Gagnon served as Vice President of Program Operations at Adheris Health and was a member of their executive leadership team. His areas of expertise are in large scale program operations and business operations in the pharmacy space.

"We are delighted that Justin Garrett and Scott Gagnon have joined the Healthy.io team," said Healthy.io Founder and CEO Yonatan Adiri. "As we enter 2023, we are seeing strong tailwinds from our 2022 FDA approval and the recently proposed inclusion of KED as a STAR measure. We are confident that both Justin and Scott will be valuable additions to our executive team and will help build on the momentum behind our company and the growth of at-home testing across the nation.

Last year, Healthy.io received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for home use of the Minuteful Kidney™ test. This marks the first time the FDA has granted clearance for a smartphone-powered home test to determine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR), a test that is recommended for 75 million Americans at risk for chronic kidney disease (CKD). In 2022, the company also announced a multi-year collaboration with Blue Cross of Idaho that will provide people across Idaho with access to Healthy.io's Minuteful Kidney test. Additionally, Healthy.io successfully reached one million patients globally, helping vulnerable communities access much-needed healthcare services that are often out of reach.

"Healthy.io is excited to build upon our successes from 2022, and Justin and Scott have the necessary expertise to help us with this," said Paula LeClair, US General Manager of Healthy.io. "Justin's background is unique in that he has experience with startups as well as large industry players. Scott specializes in driving patient adherence and improved outcomes, which will be integral as we strive for additional commercial partnerships in 2023."

"I am thrilled to be joining Healthy.io's excellent team and care deeply about their mission to simplify the detection of CKD," said Justin Garrett. "As a silent killer, CKD often goes undiagnosed with 90% of the estimated 37 million Americans not being aware they even have it."

Healthy.io partners with health plans and providers across the United States and the United Kingdom to integrate Minuteful Kidney in their kidney management and prevention programs to promote early detection of CKD. Minuteful Kidney allows patients to take a clinical-grade ACR test at their preferred time and location, with a simple smartphone scan. This is the first and only product that allows patients to get immediate results without sending a sample to the lab.

ABOUT HEALTHY.IO

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 Award, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2020 Award, and the Financial Times 2020 Boldness in Business Award. The company has offices in Boston, Tel Aviv and London.

