Bay Bridge Administrators, LLC Notifies Individuals of Data Breach

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Bridge Administrators, LLC, ("BBA"), an Austin, Texas based full-service third-party administrator of insurance products that works with many major insurance carriers and employers, has learned of a data security incident that involved the personal information of individuals enrolled in some employment insurance benefits administered by BBA for calendar year 2022.

On September 5, 2022, BBA experienced a network disruption. BBA immediately took steps to secure the network environment and engaged a cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation. The investigation determined that an unknown actor gained access to the BBA network on or prior to August 25, 2022 and obtained certain data from the BBA network on or about September 3, 2022. After a thorough investigation, on December 5, 2022, BBA determined that certain personal information was involved in the incident and worked diligently to identify and notify these individuals.

The following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: name, address, Social Security number, driver's license or state identification card number, medical information, health insurance information, and/or date of birth. The personal and protected health information involved was shared with BBA either by the individual, the individual's employer, and/or the individual's insurance carrier(s), in connection with enrollment in an employment insurance benefit plan for calendar year 2022.

To date, BBA is not aware of any evidence of the misuse of any personal and protected health information involved in this incident. However, on December 29, 2022, BBA mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which BBA had identifiable address information. In this notification letter, BBA provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially affected individuals can take to protect their information. BBA also offered these individuals access to 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through IDX, a national leader in identity protection services.

BBA has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. IDX call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Central Time and can be reached at 1-833-896-5300. Individuals who have not received a notification letter but are potentially impacted can obtain verification of eligibility through the IDX call center to enroll in services.

The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for BBA, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

