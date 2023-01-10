Aporia attains SOC 2 Certification

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aporia, the leading observability platform for Machine Learning, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 compliance. This achievement is a testament to Aporia's commitment to the security and reliability of its services and demonstrates the company's ability to meet the strict standards and requirements set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This is a major milestone for Aporia and highlights its dedication to maintaining high security standards.

SOC 2 is a set of standards for service organizations that outlines requirements for maintaining the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data — which is of the utmost importance in the field of ML observability. ML observability solutions provide organizations with the tools to monitor, understand, and maximize the performance of their machine learning models. This means that sensitive data, such as financial or personal information, may be processed and analyzed as part of the process. By achieving SOC 2 compliance, Aporia demonstrates that it has robust and effective controls in place to protect sensitive information and ensure the reliability of its services.

"Achieving SOC 2 Compliance is a major achievement for Aporia and demonstrates our ability to meet the stringent security standards required by enterprise organizations," said Liran Hason, CEO and co-founder of Aporia. "Our customers trust us with sensitive data, and we take that responsibility seriously. By meeting the strict requirements of the SOC 2 standards, we are demonstrating our dedication to protecting the security and confidentiality of that data."

For additional information or to obtain a copy of Aporia's SOC 2 audit report, please reach out to security@aporia.com.

About Aporia:

Aporia is the leading ML Observability platform, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders to centralize, visualize, and maximize the value of machine learning models in minutes. Aporia empowers data science and ML teams to confidently monitor, explain, and gain insights to improve models in production. Founded in 2019, Aporia is backed by Tiger Global, Samsung Next, TLV Partners and Vertex Ventures.

Media contact:

Daria Khodorovsky

daria@westraycommunications.com

+972-58-578-9546

